Houthi Missile Hits Aden Airport as Airstrikes Rock Mokha, Taiz
(MENAFN) Airstrikes hit Houthi positions near Mokha, a ballistic missile was fired at Aden airport and fighting flared again west of Taiz on Wednesday, according to Yemeni broadcasters, as a government offensive in the country’s southwest showed no sign of easing.
A Yemeni television channel said warplanes struck Houthi positions east of the Red Sea port city of Mokha. It gave no details on the targets or on any casualties.
The same channel, citing sources on the ground, reported that the Houthis had fired a ballistic missile at Aden airport. It did not say whether the missile reached its target or whether there was damage or loss of life.
The Houthis separately claimed a ballistic missile strike on Aden, the government’s interim capital. Group spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram that the attack targeted “the Saudi operations room at the Badr camp in Aden.”
Another Yemeni channel reported renewed heavy fighting between government forces and Houthi fighters at the old airport and around Mount Han, west of Taiz city.
The violence comes as the internationally recognized government presses a military campaign against the Houthis in southwestern Yemen. On Tuesday, the army said it had carried out 744 attacks on the group over 24 hours, neutralizing about 200 of its members and destroying or damaging 90 vehicles and other military assets.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the government. The Houthis now control much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and large parts of the south and east.
A Yemeni television channel said warplanes struck Houthi positions east of the Red Sea port city of Mokha. It gave no details on the targets or on any casualties.
The same channel, citing sources on the ground, reported that the Houthis had fired a ballistic missile at Aden airport. It did not say whether the missile reached its target or whether there was damage or loss of life.
The Houthis separately claimed a ballistic missile strike on Aden, the government’s interim capital. Group spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram that the attack targeted “the Saudi operations room at the Badr camp in Aden.”
Another Yemeni channel reported renewed heavy fighting between government forces and Houthi fighters at the old airport and around Mount Han, west of Taiz city.
The violence comes as the internationally recognized government presses a military campaign against the Houthis in southwestern Yemen. On Tuesday, the army said it had carried out 744 attacks on the group over 24 hours, neutralizing about 200 of its members and destroying or damaging 90 vehicles and other military assets.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the government. The Houthis now control much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and large parts of the south and east.
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