Moving Cars, Stocking Up On Supplies: How UAE Residents Prepare For Heavy Rain

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As rain alerts are issued across the UAE, residents in areas that have experienced flooding are making practical preparations, stocking up on essentials, moving cars and belongings to higher ground, and closing businesses early.

The precautions come after some residents saw their homes, vehicles and shops damaged during earlier spells of heavy rain. In Sharjah's Kalba, homes were flooded in February 2024. In Fujairah, heavy rains in July 2022 left cars submerged and businesses dealing with damaged stock.

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The Ministry of Interior has urged residents to exercise caution, follow safety instructions, reduce speed while driving and stay away from wadis and areas where water may collect. Its advisory does not name specific towns.

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In Fujairah, Shareef Payyangadi remembers the water entering the sports shop where he worked during the July 2022 floods. A photograph from the time shows staff wading through water covering the shop floor as they tried to move goods to safety.

“Last time, the water came into the shop and damaged goods worth thousands of dirhams. We could not save everything once the water started rising. This time, we are preparing in advance and will move our goods to higher shelves before the rain starts,” said Shareef.

Cost of damage at Dh8,000

For Amr Obaid, the damage was to his car. During the same spell of heavy rain, he parked near his home and ran indoors for shelter. When he returned the next morning, the car was partly submerged.

“Several critical components were damaged, and the repairs cost me about Dh8,000. This time, I will move my car to higher ground before the rain starts. I don't want to make the same mistake again,” he said.

In Kalba, Hameeda Sheikh is preparing for the possibility that heavy rain could make it difficult to go out or reach shops. She is stocking up on groceries, drinking water and other essentials so her family can manage at home if roads are affected.

“After what happened last time, I don't want to wait until the last minute. I am keeping essential groceries and drinking water at home, so we can manage if it becomes difficult to go out,” she said.

'Not taking that risk again'

Suleiman, a barber at Anwar Salon in Fujairah, said the business lost everyday supplies during the February 2024 flooding, including tissues, creams and blades. "We are planning to close early and move supplies and equipment to higher places before the rain," he said.

In Hatta, Syed Ali said his family had to replace furniture damaged during an earlier spell of rain. "We are watching the weather and will temporarily move belongings to the first floor if conditions require it," said Ali.

The family has also paused renovations at its farmhouse until the weather settles.“When it rained last time, our furniture was damaged and we had to replace everything. We don't want to take that risk again. We will keep watching the weather and move things upstairs if needed. We have also paused the renovation until conditions settle,” he said.

Community support

Community groups are preparing to support residents if help is needed. Mohammed Nabeel, president of the Kairali Cultural Association's Fujairah-Kalba unit, said members were monitoring conditions and could assist people.

“The authorities are well equipped. We can see drainage pipes and pumps on the ground. If people need help, we will do what we can. Hopefully, everyone will be safe this time,” he said.

The Ministry of Interior has also advised residents to avoid driving through areas where water is flowing or accumulating, and to follow directions from authorities as weather conditions develop.

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