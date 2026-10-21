Lesotho And Germany Seek Stronger Economic Partnerships To Create Jobs And Promote Economic Growth

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Lesotho and Germany are exploring opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation and attract investment following a business roundtable held in Berlin ahead of the Berlin Global Dialogue 2026.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Nthomeng Majara, called for stronger business partnerships to create jobs and support economic growth. She highlighted investment opportunities in renewable energy, water management, agriculture, textiles, manufacturing and tourism. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Honourable Limpho Tau, encouraged German investors to explore these sectors, citing Lesotho's water resources, wind and solar energy potential, and skilled workforce.

Mr. Claus Mayer of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade highlighted Germany's technological expertise as an opportunity to support Lesotho's industrial development, sustainable infrastructure and vocational training. He reaffirmed the BWA's commitment to connecting businesses and promoting investment that benefits both countries.

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