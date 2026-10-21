Empyra Publishes Buyer's Guide: Seven Questions To Ask Before Choosing An Atlassian Partner
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Irving, Texas, October 21, 2026 – Empyra, an Atlassian Platinum & Enterprise Solution Partner with offices in Irving, Texas and Bangalore, India, has published a short buyer's guide for organizations selecting an Atlassian consulting partner.
The guide lists seven questions: who will perform the work, which certifications apply, whether a similar customer can be consulted, how training and handover are handled, what support follows go-live, how scope changes are priced, and who owns the documentation.
Teams adopting Jira, Confluence, Jira Service Management or other Atlassian products often compare partners on price alone. The guide encourages buyers to compare on delivery details that affect the project after launch.
Organizations looking for an atlassian solution partner can learn more at
About Empyra
Empyra is an Atlassian Platinum & Enterprise Solution Partner and monday dotcom Platinum Partner, with more than 80 certified consultants serving over 1,000 customers worldwide.
Media Contact
Empyra
6500 N. Belt Line Rd., Suite 250, Irving, TX 75063
Phone: (+1) 330-744-5570
Email:...
Website:
The guide lists seven questions: who will perform the work, which certifications apply, whether a similar customer can be consulted, how training and handover are handled, what support follows go-live, how scope changes are priced, and who owns the documentation.
Teams adopting Jira, Confluence, Jira Service Management or other Atlassian products often compare partners on price alone. The guide encourages buyers to compare on delivery details that affect the project after launch.
Organizations looking for an atlassian solution partner can learn more at
About Empyra
Empyra is an Atlassian Platinum & Enterprise Solution Partner and monday dotcom Platinum Partner, with more than 80 certified consultants serving over 1,000 customers worldwide.
Media Contact
Empyra
6500 N. Belt Line Rd., Suite 250, Irving, TX 75063
Phone: (+1) 330-744-5570
Email:...
Website:
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