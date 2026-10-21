Perceptive Ideas Founder Ajay Gupta Shares Industry Insights On Real-World Civil Engineering At SGT University
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st October, 2026: The Department of Civil Engineering, School of Engineering & Technology, SGT University, Gurugram, organised a guest lecture on“Professional and Real World in Civil Engineering” on October 7, 2026. The session was held in the Board Room of the Vikram Sarabhai Block and featured Ajay Gupta, Founder and Principal Consultant of Perceptive Ideas Consulting Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
During the session, he explained the practical side of civil engineering, including structural engineering, value engineering and constructability. He also explained why engineers need to look beyond a design on paper and consider how it will work on site, along with the difficulties they may face during construction.
The discussion also touched on BIM, AI and other new technologies being used in civil engineering. Students got a closer look at how these tools are used in practice, including how engineers check and validate designs and catch potential problems before construction starts.
Sharing his views on the importance of industry exposure for engineering students, Ajay Gupta, Founder and Principal Consultant of Perceptive Ideas, said,“Civil engineering students need to understand what happens when a design moves from paper to an actual project. Technical knowledge is essential, but professional practice also involves looking at constructability, making informed decisions and understanding the challenges that can arise during execution. Tools such as BIM and AI are changing how engineers approach their work, so it is important for students to become familiar with these developments as they prepare for the industry.”
The talk helped students see how the concepts they study in class are used in actual engineering projects & it also helped student shaping their mind to prepare themselves according to current industry requirements. It also gave them a better sense of what the industry expects from young engineers, what they should start doing to get ready for the industry, and how new technologies are changing the way they work.
During the session, he explained the practical side of civil engineering, including structural engineering, value engineering and constructability. He also explained why engineers need to look beyond a design on paper and consider how it will work on site, along with the difficulties they may face during construction.
The discussion also touched on BIM, AI and other new technologies being used in civil engineering. Students got a closer look at how these tools are used in practice, including how engineers check and validate designs and catch potential problems before construction starts.
Sharing his views on the importance of industry exposure for engineering students, Ajay Gupta, Founder and Principal Consultant of Perceptive Ideas, said,“Civil engineering students need to understand what happens when a design moves from paper to an actual project. Technical knowledge is essential, but professional practice also involves looking at constructability, making informed decisions and understanding the challenges that can arise during execution. Tools such as BIM and AI are changing how engineers approach their work, so it is important for students to become familiar with these developments as they prepare for the industry.”
The talk helped students see how the concepts they study in class are used in actual engineering projects & it also helped student shaping their mind to prepare themselves according to current industry requirements. It also gave them a better sense of what the industry expects from young engineers, what they should start doing to get ready for the industry, and how new technologies are changing the way they work.
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