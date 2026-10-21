Kidzania India Partners With KT Kids To Launch New Role-Play Experience In Delhi NCR
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi (NCR), 21st October 2026: KidZania India, the global leader in edutainment, has partnered with KT Kids, a children's personal care brand with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador, to bring the KT Kids Personal Care Studio to KidZania Delhi NCR. Following its successful launch at KidZania Mumbai, the experience will now offer children in the Delhi NCR region an opportunity to explore the world of personal care through hands-on product making, visual merchandising and creative storytelling.
Designed to combine creativity, practical learning and purposeful play, the KT Kids Personal Care Studio introduces children to the different stages involved in bringing a personal care product to life. Through interactive activities, young visitors can take on roles that encourage them to understand product making, presentation and retail operations while developing skills such as creativity, organisation, attention to detail, teamwork and problem-solving.
The experience allows children to move beyond simply being consumers and discover the thought, creativity and responsibility involved in creating and presenting everyday personal care products. By placing children in real-world scenarios, the studio encourages them to explore new skills, express their creativity and build confidence in an engaging environment.
Speaking on the Delhi launch, Dhruv Sayani, Founder & Managing Director, KT Kids, said, "The KT Kids Personal Care Studio is designed to make children curious about the products they use every day and help them understand the care and thought that goes into creating them. Bringing the experience to Delhi NCR allows us to extend this idea to more young visitors, giving them a playful space to explore product making, creativity and responsibility. Our partnership with KidZania continues to help us bring these everyday learning moments to life in a way that is engaging and memorable for children."
Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India, said, "At KidZania, we are always looking for ways to bring everyday experiences closer to children through meaningful role-plays. The KT Kids Personal Care Studio gives young visitors an opportunity to understand the journey behind products they encounter in their daily lives, while encouraging creativity, responsibility and teamwork. Following its successful launch in Mumbai, we are delighted to bring this experience to Delhi NCR, creating another engaging space where children can learn, explore and discover through hands-on experiences".
The KT Kids Personal Care Studio will launch at KidZania Delhi NCR on 18th October 2026, further expanding the partnership between KidZania and KT Kids across cities. Through this immersive experience, children will get an opportunity to explore the world of personal care while developing practical skills through purposeful play.
About KidZania
KidZania is an interactive family entertainment and learning centre that empowers, inspires and educates children through real-life role-play professions. Built like a city, with roads, vehicles, buildings, its own economy and currency, KidZania blends reality with entertainment to create a developmental platform where children can explore careers, money management and life skills.
Each of its 100+ role-plays, ranging from pilot and surgeon to chef and radio jockey, is designed by educationalists and child experts to build essential skills and values. KidZania represents real-world industries such as aviation, healthcare, media, retail and public services, offering authentic experiences in a safe and engaging environment.
Designed to combine creativity, practical learning and purposeful play, the KT Kids Personal Care Studio introduces children to the different stages involved in bringing a personal care product to life. Through interactive activities, young visitors can take on roles that encourage them to understand product making, presentation and retail operations while developing skills such as creativity, organisation, attention to detail, teamwork and problem-solving.
The experience allows children to move beyond simply being consumers and discover the thought, creativity and responsibility involved in creating and presenting everyday personal care products. By placing children in real-world scenarios, the studio encourages them to explore new skills, express their creativity and build confidence in an engaging environment.
Speaking on the Delhi launch, Dhruv Sayani, Founder & Managing Director, KT Kids, said, "The KT Kids Personal Care Studio is designed to make children curious about the products they use every day and help them understand the care and thought that goes into creating them. Bringing the experience to Delhi NCR allows us to extend this idea to more young visitors, giving them a playful space to explore product making, creativity and responsibility. Our partnership with KidZania continues to help us bring these everyday learning moments to life in a way that is engaging and memorable for children."
Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India, said, "At KidZania, we are always looking for ways to bring everyday experiences closer to children through meaningful role-plays. The KT Kids Personal Care Studio gives young visitors an opportunity to understand the journey behind products they encounter in their daily lives, while encouraging creativity, responsibility and teamwork. Following its successful launch in Mumbai, we are delighted to bring this experience to Delhi NCR, creating another engaging space where children can learn, explore and discover through hands-on experiences".
The KT Kids Personal Care Studio will launch at KidZania Delhi NCR on 18th October 2026, further expanding the partnership between KidZania and KT Kids across cities. Through this immersive experience, children will get an opportunity to explore the world of personal care while developing practical skills through purposeful play.
About KidZania
KidZania is an interactive family entertainment and learning centre that empowers, inspires and educates children through real-life role-play professions. Built like a city, with roads, vehicles, buildings, its own economy and currency, KidZania blends reality with entertainment to create a developmental platform where children can explore careers, money management and life skills.
Each of its 100+ role-plays, ranging from pilot and surgeon to chef and radio jockey, is designed by educationalists and child experts to build essential skills and values. KidZania represents real-world industries such as aviation, healthcare, media, retail and public services, offering authentic experiences in a safe and engaging environment.
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