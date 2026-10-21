Garaginization Expands Motorized Overhead Storage For Garage Ceiling Space

MENAFN - GetNews) As U.S. home storage needs outpace available floor space, a motorized ceiling-lift system gives homeowners in Dallas, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Orlando a smarter way to use the square footage above their heads.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX - October 21, 2026 - Garaginization, the Dallas-based custom garage solutions company serving homeowners across Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Orlando, has expanded its garage transformation services to include motorized overhead storage platforms controlled via smartphone. The system is available across all four markets, uses four independent Bluetooth motors to raise and lower a storage platform from the garage ceiling, letting homeowners lift and retrieve seasonal bins, sports equipment, and bulky gear without a ladder.

Key Facts

Four Bluetooth motors independently drive the platform lift, with automatic load-balancing to compensate for uneven weight distribution across the deck The platform includes a two-inch raised safety lip on all sides to keep bins and containers from sliding off during raising or lowering Controlled entirely through a smartphone app with no wall switch or pull cord required According to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey, roughly two-thirds of owner-occupied homes in the United States have a garage or carport, yet garage floor space is consistently ranked among the most underused and most cluttered areas in the home Garaginization has earned more than 900 Google customer reviews across its service markets since 2008 and backs every product it manufactures in-house with a lifetime warranty

The Problem With Most Garage Ceilings

Most garages have eight to ten feet of vertical clearance above the floor, and almost none of it gets used. The typical homeowner stacks bins on the ground because getting them overhead means owning a tall ladder, balancing awkward loads, and doing the whole thing in reverse when the holiday decorations or ski gear come back out. Over time, those bins spread across the floor, and parking a second vehicle becomes a negotiation.

Fixed overhead racks solve part of that problem. But fixed racks are static. Once a bin is up, retrieving it means climbing again, and if the load shifts during loading, there's nothing stopping it from tipping.

Garaginization's motorized platform addresses both of those failure points directly. The four-motor Bluetooth system raises and lowers the entire deck from floor level, so there's no ladder involved on either end. The automatic load balancing between motors means that a heavier bin on one side of the platform doesn't cause the deck to tilt during travel. The two-inch safety lip around the perimeter provides a physical stop, preventing anything from shifting during the lift. The whole sequence happens from a phone.

That's a meaningful difference in a garage where a family is storing kids' sports equipment by season, holiday decoration bins that come out twice a year, or camping gear that might not move for months at a time.

What Changes for Homeowners

The ceiling expansion fits into the way Garaginization already approaches a project. A free in-home 3D design consultation maps the full garage, including vertical clearance, before any product is ordered. Overhead storage is designed alongside custom cabinetry, polyaspartic floor coatings, slatwall, and shelving as part of a single coordinated plan rather than an afterthought bolted on later.

That matters because ceiling height, joist placement, and the weight of what's going overhead all affect where a motorized platform can go and how much it can safely hold. Getting that into the design upfront, before any deposit is collected or manufacturing begins, avoids the common scenario where a homeowner buys a rack and discovers it conflicts with a garage door track or sits too low for their tallest vehicle to clear.

Installation is handled by Garaginization's own W2 employee teams, trained in-house, with no subcontractors. Products are manufactured in Texas. While Garaginization's cabinets and standard static storage racks carry a lifetime warranty for the time you own your home, the motorized Bluetooth lift systems feature a dedicated 1-year warranty specifically covering the motors.

The motorized overhead option is now part of the standard consultation in Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Project minimums start at $800, with total garage transformations ranging from entry-level configurations up to premium projects in the $20,000 to $40,000-plus range, depending on scope. One honest note: the motorized platform works best in garages with adequate clearance and an accessible ceiling structure. It's not the right solution for every ceiling configuration, and the in-home consultation is where those details get sorted out before any commitment is made.

About the Author

Jon Lee is a Partner at Garaginization and has led the company for more than a decade as it expanded from its Dallas roots into multiple markets across Texas including Dallas / Fort Worth, North Georgia including Metro Atlanta and its northern suburbs Georgia, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida. A U.S. military veteran with a long-standing focus on home design, remodeling, and organization, Jon's work at Garaginization centers on helping families build garages that match how they actually live. Garaginization has been locally owned and independently operated since 2008, with over 900 Google reviews across its service markets.