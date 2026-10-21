CDIA Real Estate & Digital Infrastructure Winter Summit Returns To Fort Lauderdale Feb. 11, 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) NVIDIA's Joe Boccuzzi to lead keynote panel; CDIA expands member benefits with Real Estate Advisory Council access and new marketing services

WATCHUNG, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 - The Connected Digital Infrastructure Association (CDIA ), which connects commercial real estate leaders with digital infrastructure providers, today announced that its Winter Summit will return to Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 11, 2027, at the Downtown Event Center, 416 First Street. The one-day summit will cover new revenue opportunities for property owners, cost-reducing building technology, and the zoning and permitting issues shaping towers and data centers. NVIDIA's Principal Architect for 5G/6G, Dr. Joe Boccuzzi returns to host the keynote panel on AI-RAN and the next Generation of Telecom.

“The real estate community and our technology sponsors gave us tremendous support last February, so returning to Fort Lauderdale was an easy decision,” said Rich Berliner, CEO of Fifth Gen Media, CDIA's parent company.“Our CRE leaders want to understand how digital infrastructure can create revenue and cut costs, and CDIA covers topics other organizations haven't approached yet.”

Last year's event, held under the name TIWA Summit, drew record attendance. The organization then rebranded as CDIA to reflect its expanded mission.“Digital infrastructure is now part of our name and our mission, and we're proud of that,” Berliner added.

Expanded member benefits for 2027 CDIA members will now have direct access to the association's Real Estate Advisory Council and its Chair, Darlene Pope, for warm introductions to CRE decision-makers. CDIA has also begun helping members with capital-raising and M&A objectives, and several members have already benefited.

“Membership is our focus for 2027,” said Berliner.“Darlene's deep knowledge of CRE and its key players makes the council a real reason to join.”

New project-based marketing and PR services

CDIA is also launching marketing and PR services in partnership with industry marketing executive Tony Eigen. Offerings include strategy, press releases and media outreach, social media, lead generation, trade show support, and collateral. All services are offered project by project rather than on a monthly retainer.“Many firms are watching their marketing budgets closely,” said Eigen.“A project-based model lets them get leads and visibility exactly when they need it, without a long-term commitment.” Registration and sponsorship opportunities for the Winter Summit are available at . For membership inquiries, contact CDIA at....

About CDIA

The Connected Digital Infrastructure Association (CDIA), a Fifth Gen Media company, is a membership organization and conference provider that brings together commercial real estate leaders and digital infrastructure providers to explore revenue, connectivity, and technology opportunities. Learn more at