Yarmouk University Hosts Erasmus+ Information Day Ahead Of 2027 Funding Call

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University hosted an information day on Wednesday to launch the Erasmus+ 2027 call for proposals, bringing together academics, education experts and European Union representatives to explore funding opportunities for academic mobility and institutional development.

Organized by the National Erasmus+ Office in Jordan in cooperation with the university's Department of International Relations and Projects, the event highlighted the program's role in strengthening cooperation between Jordanian and European educational institutions.

Yarmouk University Vice President Khaled Gharaibeh said the event coincided with the university's golden jubilee, marking 50 years of contributions to higher education, scientific research and community service.

He said partnerships with European universities and institutions are central to the university's internationalization efforts, providing opportunities for student and staff exchanges, knowledge transfer and institutional development.

Gharaibeh highlighted the importance of Erasmus+-funded projects in introducing modern teaching practices, strengthening quality assurance and improving university management.

He added that capacity-building initiatives help universities address challenges related to digital transformation, sustainability and graduate employability while developing academic programs aligned with changing labor market requirements.

Director of the National Erasmus+ Office in Jordan Ahmad Abu Al-Haija said the program has provided academic mobility opportunities for approximately 9,000 students, faculty members and administrative staff in Jordan over the past 11 years.

During the same period, Erasmus+ supported around 200 capacity-building projects in higher education, vocational and technical education and training, and the youth sector, he added.

Abu Al-Haija urged universities and partner institutions to prepare for the 2027 funding call and develop proposals that promote innovation, knowledge exchange and improvements in education quality.

Paolo Zingali, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Jordan, underscored the importance of the partnership between Jordan and the European Union in advancing higher education and expanding international academic cooperation.

The event featured presentations on Erasmus+ funding priorities, available opportunities and application procedures, delivered by Abu Al-Haija and Asma Smadi of the National Erasmus+ Office.

A separate session focused on artificial intelligence in higher education, addressing its applications in medical education, ethical considerations, governance and prompt engineering.

The session was chaired by former Health Minister Mahmoud Sheyyab, head of the Higher Education Reform Experts Team, with contributions from team member Ghadeer Shabaan.

Participants included Fabian Schaefer, Head of the General and Higher Education Programme, representatives of higher education institutions, EU officials, academics, experts, university staff and students.

//Petra// RZ