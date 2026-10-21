Catholic Center Welcomes Baptism Site's Designation As Nature Reserve Ahead Of 2030 Jubilee

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- The Catholic Center for Studies and Media welcomed the Cabinet's decision to designate the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Al-Maghtas) as a 10-square-kilometer nature reserve within Jordan's national network of protected areas, describing the move as an important step toward preserving the site's religious, historical and environmental significance.

The center said the decision takes on added importance as Jordan prepares to commemorate the 2,000th anniversary of the baptism of Jesus Christ in 2030.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the center's director, Father Rifaat Bader, said the Baptism Site should be viewed as more than a historical landmark or religious pilgrimage destination. He described it as a sacred place where Christian faith and the natural environment converge, marking the location where Jesus Christ was baptized by John the Baptist in the Jordan River.

Bader stressed that preservation efforts should extend beyond the site's archaeological and religious landmarks to encompass its natural surroundings, including the river, valleys, vegetation, and biodiversity, which form an integral part of its identity and spiritual significance.

He noted that Christian pilgrimage is not merely a journey to a sacred destination but also a spiritual experience through which believers seek to renew their faith and draw closer to God.

Preserving the tranquility and natural landscape surrounding the Baptism Site, he said, would enrich pilgrims' spiritual experiences and provide an environment conducive to prayer and reflection while maintaining the site's authenticity and sanctity.

Bader said the decision aligns with Christian teachings on humanity's responsibility to care for creation. He referred to the Book of Genesis, which emphasizes humanity's duty to care for and preserve the Earth, as well as Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical Laudato Si', which calls for protecting the planet as a common home and links environmental protection with human dignity and justice between generations.

He emphasized that preparations for the 2030 jubilee present a historic opportunity for Jordan to establish a global model combining sustainable religious tourism with the preservation of natural and cultural heritage.

The objective, he said, should extend beyond attracting larger numbers of pilgrims to providing a comprehensive pilgrimage experience that brings together faith, history and nature, reflecting Jordan's distinctive spiritual standing among Christian pilgrimage destinations worldwide.

Bader called for developing environmentally sustainable pilgrimage routes and educational programs for visitors and tour guides that integrate biblical, historical and environmental perspectives. Such initiatives, he said, would strengthen pilgrims' awareness of the importance of protecting the site where Jesus Christ was baptized.

He also expressed the readiness of the church and religious institutions to contribute to preservation efforts in coordination with the relevant government authorities. These contributions could include awareness campaigns, educational activities and volunteer initiatives involving young people, parishes, schools and environmental organizations in protecting the site, its waters and biodiversity, while respecting the legal and administrative responsibilities of the relevant authorities.

Bader said declaring the Baptism Site a nature reserve sends a message from Jordan to the world that preserving sacred places is inseparable from protecting the natural environment. He added that genuine faith calls for respecting creation and safeguarding the heritage passed down by previous generations.

The best preparation for the 2030 jubilee, he said, involves not only developing infrastructure and welcoming pilgrims but also protecting the land, water and natural surroundings associated with the biblical event.

Bader stressed that the Baptism Site is more than a place to visit, describing it as a sacred responsibility and a Jordanian message of faith, peace and spiritual renewal for future generations.

//Petra// AJ