Arafat Minhas Joins Afridi And Razzaq In ODI Record Books

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Arafat Minhas, the hero of Pakistan's victory over England in the Rawalpindi Tri-Nation ODI Series, set an important record with an impressive all-round performance with both bat and ball.

In the second ODI of the series, played in Rawalpindi, England won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan scored 302 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, England were bowled out for 215 in the 39th over. Pakistan thus secured an 87-run victory.

Pakistani all-rounder Arafat Minhas played a responsible innings of 59 runs at a crucial stage of the match. He then delivered an outstanding bowling performance, taking six English wickets for just 40 runs.

With this remarkable performance, Arafat Minhas became the third Pakistani cricketer in ODI history to score a half-century and take five or more wickets in the same match.

Before Minhas, two renowned Pakistani all-rounders, Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq, had achieved the same feat.

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Former captain Shahid Afridi first accomplished this milestone against England in Lahore in 2000. In that match, he scored 61 runs and took five wickets for 40 runs.

Shahid Afridi also holds the record for achieving this feat the most times in ODI cricket. During his career, he managed to score a half-century and take five wickets in the same match on three occasions.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq also made it to the list in 2000, scoring 70 runs and taking five wickets in a match against India.

Arafat Minhas's outstanding all-round performance not only helped Pakistan secure an important victory over England but also placed him alongside renowned Pakistani all-rounders Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq.