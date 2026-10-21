Three Ukrainian Universities Damaged In Overnight Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continued terrorizing Ukrainian cities throughout the night. Educational infrastructure was once again targeted by Russian attacks. At least three Ukrainian universities were damaged in the strikes,” the minister wrote.

In Uman, Cherkasy region, two university dormitories were damaged in the overnight attacks. More than 100 windows were blown out, and window frames were damaged. Classrooms on the first floor of one of the dormitories were also affected. Butenko noted that students were sheltering during the attacks.

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a Russian strike hit one of the academic buildings of Kremenchuk Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi National University. A fire broke out at the site and has since been extinguished.

In Kyiv, the blast wave damaged one of the academic buildings of Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture.

“Preliminary reports suggest that no students or staff members at these educational institutions were injured. This is another act of Russian terror against Ukrainian education. Schools, kindergartens, colleges, universities, and research institutions are repeatedly coming under attack. Russia is destroying places where Ukrainian children and young people should be learning, preparing for their careers, conducting research, and building their futures,” the minister wrote.

He added that the ministry was in contact with the leadership of the damaged universities and was assessing the extent of the damage.

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