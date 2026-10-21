Putin Announces Release Of American Stephen Hubbard During Meeting With Witkoff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the meeting was reported by BBC News Russian.

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is also attending the meeting. Earlier on Wednesday, he met Witkoff at Pulkovo-3 Airport, where the U.S. envoy arrived from Oslo after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Jared Kushner, another representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, was unable to travel to St. Petersburg due to illness, Russian media reported.

According to Radio Liberty, Putin announced during his meeting with Witkoff that Stephen Hubbard, an American convicted on mercenary charges, would be released.

Putin said Hubbard was already at Pulkovo Airport.

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A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard in 2024 to six years and 10 months in prison. According to investigators, he had lived in Ukraine since 2014 and joined the territorial defense forces after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Axios said Witkoff intended to discuss new proposals for ending Russia's war against Ukraine, including trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow, potentially involving other interested parties.

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