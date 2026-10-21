First Diesel Tanker To Depart For U.S. On Thursday, Russia Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was reported by the Astra Telegram channel.

Novak said contracts for diesel fuel supplies between Russia and the United States were in the final stages of being signed.

He also said Russia could fully restore its diesel export volumes to other countries by the end of the year.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin also announced that tankers would be sent to the United States“in two or three days.” He also raised the possibility of meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in China.

U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to block Trump's Russiadeal

As Ukrinform previously reported, Trump said that, with U.S. approval, Russia would immediately supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the global market and significantly increase its exports in the future.

Illustrative image: AI-generated