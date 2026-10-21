Azerbaijan Begins Offshore Construction On Project To Boost Gas Supplies To Europe Via Route Bypassing Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) BP announced the progress of the project, Ukrinform reports, citing APA-Economics.

“According to the information, over the past few weeks, four tubular piles that will form the foundation of the platform's jacket have been transported offshore and installed using the Khankendi subsea construction vessel,” the report says.

The consortium made the final investment decision on the Shah Deniz Compression project on June 3, 2025. The project is designed to tap low-pressure gas reserves and extend the field's productive life.

According to BP, the project is expected to yield an additional 50 billion cubic meters of gas over its lifetime. The new platform is expected to come on stream in 2029.

“ These operations mark a significant step in the implementation of the Shah Deniz Compression project and pave the way for the next major milestone – the installation of the platform jacket, scheduled for the first half of 2028,” the statement noted.

Each of the installed piles is approximately 70 meters long and weighs 292 tonnes. A specialized subsea support frame weighing 188 tonnes was used to ensure the piles' stability and vertical alignment.

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Shah Deniz is one of the world's largest offshore gas-condensate fields, located in the Caspian Sea about 70 kilometers southeast of Baku. Its strategic importance to Europe stems from its role as a source of gas for the Southern Gas Corridor. The route runs through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, then through Greece and Albania to Italy, bypassing Russian territory.

As reported, Azerbaijan currently supplies natural gas to 16 countries and intends to continue playing a strategic role in strengthening energy security and diversifying supply routes to Europe and other markets. The country also plans to supply“green” electricity to Europe.

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