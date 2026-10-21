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Raya Muttarak

Raya Muttarak


Date: 2026-10-21 07:07:28

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Demography, Bocconi University
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I study how climate change affects fertility, mortality and migration, and how future climate change may shape population dynamics. My research examines why these impacts differ across groups, with particular attention to social inequalities, vulnerability and people's capacity to adapt. I also study how population change, including migration, affects the climate system.

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  • –present Professor, Bocconi University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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