Raya Muttarak

I study how climate change affects fertility, mortality and migration, and how future climate change may shape population dynamics. My research examines why these impacts differ across groups, with particular attention to social inequalities, vulnerability and people's capacity to adapt. I also study how population change, including migration, affects the climate system.

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