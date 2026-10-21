Assistant Professor in Taxation, University College Dublin

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Karl Matikonis is an Assistant Professor of Taxation at University College Dublin and a qualified accountant (CPA Australia). His research examines how taxation and fiscal policy influence economic behaviour, investment decisions and business activity, with particular interests in energy taxation, windfall taxes and SME policy. He is a Principal Investigator on externally funded research and has published in leading international journals, including British Tax Review, International Small Business Journal, Small Business Economics and European Taxation. He also serves as a Director and Board Member of the Tax Research Network.



2023–present Lecturer, University College Dublin

2021–2023 Lecturer, Queen's University Belfast

2018–2021 Lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University

2017–2018 Analyst, HM Revenue and Customs 2015–2018 Doctoral Researcher, Manchester Metropolitan University

2019 Manchester Metropolitan University, PhD

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