Wesley Malcorps

Research Fellow, Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Co-founder and CEO of Blue Food Performance. PhD from the Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling. Empowering the seafood sector with science-based sustainability strategies that deliver measurable business value. Focused on aquaculture value chains, sustainable growth, by-product utilisation, traceability, and digitalisation. Involved in various aquaculture projects delivering sustainability improvements globally.

Driving sustainable growth in aquaculture: value chains, by-product utilisation, and digital innovation.

Profiles @LinkedIn, @ResearchGate, @Google Scholar and @ORCID iD.



2024–present Co-Founder & CEO, Blue Food Performance

2023–2026 Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Aquaculture at the University of Stirling 2018–2023 PhD Candidate, Institute of Aquaculture at the University of Stirling

ExperienceHonours

1) Aquaculture Awards - Best New Start Up, 2) Santander X Startup Award, 3) Finalist – Responsible Seafood Innovation Awards, 4) Finalists - Converge Challenge Category Net Zero