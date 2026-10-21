Wesley Malcorps
- Research Fellow, Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling
Co-founder and CEO of Blue Food Performance. PhD from the Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling. Empowering the seafood sector with science-based sustainability strategies that deliver measurable business value. Focused on aquaculture value chains, sustainable growth, by-product utilisation, traceability, and digitalisation. Involved in various aquaculture projects delivering sustainability improvements globally.
Driving sustainable growth in aquaculture: value chains, by-product utilisation, and digital innovation.
Profiles @LinkedIn, @ResearchGate, @Google Scholar and @ORCID iD.Experience
- 2024–present Co-Founder & CEO, Blue Food Performance 2023–2026 Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Aquaculture at the University of Stirling 2018–2023 PhD Candidate, Institute of Aquaculture at the University of Stirling
1) Aquaculture Awards - Best New Start Up, 2) Santander X Startup Award, 3) Finalist – Responsible Seafood Innovation Awards, 4) Finalists - Converge Challenge Category Net Zero
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