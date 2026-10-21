Zoe Thurtle

Interdisciplinary researcher and PhD candidate in Cognitive Psychology at Sheffield Hallam University. My research combines psychology, empirical aesthetics and fine art to investigate how people perceive and interpret emotion in visual art. I hold degrees in Fine Art and Psychology (BA, MA, MSc), a PGCE, and am an Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (AFHEA).

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