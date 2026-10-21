Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Zoe Thurtle

Zoe Thurtle


Date: 2026-10-21 07:07:25

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Student in Cognitive Psychology, Sheffield Hallam University
Profile Articles

Interdisciplinary researcher and PhD candidate in Cognitive Psychology at Sheffield Hallam University. My research combines psychology, empirical aesthetics and fine art to investigate how people perceive and interpret emotion in visual art. I hold degrees in Fine Art and Psychology (BA, MA, MSc), a PGCE, and am an Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (AFHEA).

Experience
  • –present PhD Student in Cognitive Psychology, Sheffield Hallam University

The Conversation

MENAFN21102026000199003603ID1111843257


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search