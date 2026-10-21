Australian MP Has Both Legs Amputated Driver In Court

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MELBOURNE, Oct 21 (NNN-dpa) -- Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has had both legs amputated after being deliberately struck by a vehicle outside her constituency office earlier this week, as the driver appeared in court, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Doctors initially hoped to save her right leg, but surgeons were ultimately unable to prevent a double amputation, her husband, Phil, said on Wednesday.

“But the good news in all this is that Helen is alive and she's stable. That is the most important thing for our family,” he told reporters.

Haines, a popular independent MP who represents the Indi constituency in the Australian Parliament, was struck by a four-wheel-drive vehicle outside her office in Wangaratta, north-east of Melbourne, on Monday.

Authorities said the driver deliberately steered the vehicle towards the 65-year-old.

According to Interior Minister Tony Burke, the driver then reversed the vehicle and struck Haines again.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested at the scene, and investigators seized a knife from him.

Haines was flown to a hospital in Melbourne with serious lower-body injuries and underwent emergency surgery.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stressed shortly after the incident:“This was not an accident.”

The driver appeared in court in Wangaratta on Wednesday on charges including dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious bodily harm and causing harm to a public official.

He also faces drug-related charges.

He did not apply for bail and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for February.

Investigators have not ruled out further charges, and the motive remains unclear.

The driver's family told public broadcaster ABC that they had been friends with Haines for more than 20 years.

--NNN-dpa