Malaysia Seeks To Expand Oil And Gas Cooperation With Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Malaysia intends to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in the oil and gas sector, with a particular focus on investment, technology transfer, job creation and the development of local suppliers, Malaysian Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah bin Mohd Nasir said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during a plenary session of the International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2026” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

“We are committed to ensuring that this partnership continues to deliver tangible benefits to Turkmenistan through investment, employment, technology transfer and the development of local supply chains,” the minister said.

According to him, the presence of Malaysia's national oil and gas company, Petronas, in Turkmenistan since 1996 has contributed not only to hydrocarbon production but also to the development of local expertise and infrastructure, as well as the training of qualified specialists for the country's energy sector.

The minister recalled that he was part of a delegation that visited Turkmenistan in June 2026 to mark the 30th anniversary of Petronas' presence in the country. During a bilateral meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on the oil and gas sector.

Nasir said that during the visit, he and Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agajanov formalized a framework agreement between the governments of the two countries on long-term cooperation in developing Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon resources.

Speaking about Malaysia's participation in OGT 2026, the minister said the country was represented by around 20 companies specializing in oil and gas services and equipment. Seven of them are participating in the exhibition as part of Malaysia's national pavilion.

“They are ready to work with Turkmen partners not only as suppliers but also as long-term partners committed to creating local added value,” the minister said.

He emphasized that the effectiveness of international energy cooperation should be assessed not only by the contracts signed but also by the benefits delivered to the host country.

“Success in Turkmenistan should be measured not only by the contracts signed, but also by the value created for Turkmenistan, the jobs generated for Turkmen citizens, the opportunities provided to local suppliers, the skills and expertise transferred to local workers, and the capabilities established within the country,” he said.

According to Nasir, Malaysia is ready to facilitate partnerships between Malaysian oil and gas companies and Turkmen businesses. He also invited business representatives, government officials and investors to visit Malaysia's national pavilion and explore opportunities for joint projects.

“Malaysia is ready to be your trusted partner on this journey,” the minister concluded.