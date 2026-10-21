EU Companies Highlight Azerbaijan's Substantial Progress In Renewables

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)EU companies, participating in the survey for the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2025/26, have highlighted Azerbaijan's substantial progress in renewables.

As stated by the interviewed European companies, Azerbaijan is proactively attracting international developers for large-scale projects.

“The sector is seen as offering strong long-term growth potential and generating new opportunities in engineering, infrastructure, logistics and advisory services. However, only a small number of companies are currently active in renewable energy. Although the pipeline of green-energy projects has expanded, European companies remain largely limited to second-or third-tier subcontracting roles, and the pipeline of major new projects is expected to be more limited over the next two to three years as current projects are already underway. Representatives recommended that Azerbaijan also pursue smaller-scale, bottom-up projects, rather than focusing primarily on large utility-scale schemes,” reads the report.

The report's authors point out that Azerbaijan is reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons to strengthen its climate resilience and diversify its economy.

“Renewable energy is the most important component of green business in Azerbaijan. The country has pledged to reduce emissions by 40% from 1990 levels by 2035, and aims to increase the share of renewables in its installed electricity generation capacity to 30% by 2030. Azerbaijan's onshore renewable energy sources have a technical potential of 135 GW, while the potential of offshore renewable energy sources is 157 GW. The economic potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 27 GW, most of which is solar energy, with wind energy as the next largest share.

The country is actively pursuing plans to develop 8 GW of renewable energy by 2032, with the integration of 2 GW into the national grid due for completion in 2027. During 2025, Azerbaijan produced 1,891.7 million kWh of electricity at hydropower plants (HPPs), 475.7 million kWh at wind power plants (WPPs), and 282.7 million kWh at solar power plants (SPPs). The sector demonstrated stronger momentum during the first half of 2026. During this period, the electricity generation from renewable sources increased by 5.3%. Wind became the fastest-growing renewable energy source in the country, while thermal power production declined, indicating a shift towards cleaner energy sources,” reads the report.

The authors also note that Azerbaijan has been implementing large-scale projects through partnerships with bp, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment and SOCAR Green.

“In addition, the country is taking strategic steps to localize supply chains for renewable energy, such as a solar panel manufacturing project and plans for local production of wind blades, towers and storage equipment at the Alat FEZ,” the report says.