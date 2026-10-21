Azerbaijan, Indonesia Discuss Preparations For 2027 OIC Summit (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Indonesia discussed preparations for the 16th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2027.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the issue was raised during a meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Santo Darmosumarto, Director General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed pressing issues on the current agenda for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, prospects for the development of bilateral relations, and opportunities for expanding political dialogue.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, transportation, tourism, education, and humanitarian spheres, as well as increasing mutual visits and institutional ties.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia within the framework of the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, the D-8, ASEAN, and other international platforms. The importance of continuing dialogue and coordination on issues of mutual interest was noted.

The importance of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the five Central Asian countries within the C6 framework was also emphasized. In this context, attention was focused on strengthening regional ties, expanding transportation and transit capabilities, and developing economic and trade relations.

Throughout the meeting, issues of regional and international security, as well as other topics of mutual interest, were also discussed.

On the same day, another round of political consultations took place between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Indonesia. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Indonesian delegation was led by Santo Darmosumarto, Director General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry.