Uzbekistan Plans $150M Waste-To-Energy Plant In Kashkadarya
This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.
During the visit, Mirziyoyev is scheduled to inspect ongoing work in industry, agriculture, education and local communities, attend ceremonies marking the launch of projects and the start of construction on new facilities, and chair a meeting on the region's comprehensive development.
"The green economy will become a solid foundation for the region's development," the president stressed.
Three hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 24 megawatts have been commissioned on the Aksu River.
In the Karshi district, a $150 million waste-to-energy plant is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2026 with the participation of China's Shanghai SUS, according to the announcement.
Nine additional small hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 58 MW are planned for construction in the Kitab, Yakkabog and Shakhrisabz districts.
The projects are expected to expand the region's renewable energy capacity and support the use of waste as an energy resource.
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