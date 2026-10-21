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Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Meets With First Lady Of Zimbabwe In Samarkand


Date: 2026-10-21 07:01:52

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. On October 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Auxillia Mnangagwa, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe.

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Trend News Agency

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