Pakistan Backs TAPI Pipeline, Stresses Commercial Viability

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pakistan is committed to implementing the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project; however, to move the project forward, it is necessary to ensure its commercial sustainability, financial viability, and the long-term availability of the gas to be supplied, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari, said at the international conference and exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat, Trend 's correspondent reports.

“Pakistan, therefore, remains committed to constructive cooperation with Turkmenistan and other participating countries to advance this project,” she said.

According to Leghari, the TAPI project is of strategic importance for regional energy interconnectivity, as it is designed to link Central Asia's energy resources with the markets of South Asia.

“For Pakistan, TAPI is more than just a gas pipeline,” the ambassador noted.

She emphasized that the successful implementation of the project could contribute to strengthening energy security, developing economic activity and infrastructure, and expanding ties among the participating countries.

At the same time, the diplomat pointed out the need to create practical and mutually beneficial conditions for the project's implementation, taking into account the changing energy needs and economic circumstances of the participating countries.

“Its advancement must be based on sound commercial agreements, the availability of financing, infrastructure security, as well as contractual and operational mechanisms that remain adaptable to the changing energy needs and economic circumstances of the participating countries,” Leghari stated.

She acknowledged that the project has faced numerous challenges that have significantly delayed its completion.

“However, Pakistan believes that these issues are best resolved through continued consultations, flexibility, and close cooperation among all stakeholders,” the ambassador said.

According to her, Pakistan highly values its cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan and the TAPI Pipeline Company Limited and looks forward to further negotiations to reach mutually acceptable solutions to the project's existing challenges.

Faryal Leghari also noted the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation beyond the TAPI gas pipeline. In particular, Pakistan is interested in developing trade, investment, transportation and transit links, road and rail connections, information technology, and agriculture.

In addition, the ambassador pointed to the potential of the proposed initiative to transmit electricity along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route.

She added that improving transport corridors and making more active use of Pakistan's ports could expand Turkmenistan's and other Central Asian countries' access to the Arabian Sea and international markets.

“Pakistan believes that energy corridors should increasingly evolve into economic corridors that promote trade, investment, digital connectivity, and the movement of goods and people throughout the region,” Faryal Leghari concluded.