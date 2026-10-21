REGO Guardian Gives Platforms Verified Parental Consent Through A Single API

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platforms get one signed answer (age band, permissions, pseudonym, expiry) with no child PII; new AI protections are designed to help stop harmful conversations before they reach kids

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) today announced the expansion of its REGO Guardian Global Solution with an API service that digital platforms integrate to get verified parental consent and age assurance.

A parent verifies their relationship with their child once. When the child tries to join or use a participating platform, the parent approves, limits or denies, and the platform gets one signed answer it can verify: the child's age band, the permissions granted, a per-platform pseudonym and an expiry. The platform never receives the child's name, birthday, photo or other personal information. The initiative is built on Rego Guardian's October 15 global SaaS licensing initiative

REGO is also developing AI classification designed to help platforms detect grooming and exploitation patterns in real time and enforce parent-set boundaries before harmful messages reach a child.

Moving Beyond Parental Controls to Proactive AI Protection

Traditional parental controls have largely focused on screen time, application restrictions, and content filtering. But the rapid expansion of conversational AI, personalized gaming companions, and autonomous digital agents introduces an entirely new category of risk.

Today's AI systems can maintain ongoing conversations, remember previous interactions, personalize responses based on user behavior, and access increasingly sensitive information.

REGO Guardian's agentic AI architecture is designed to recognize these emerging risks and empower verified guardians to determine what types of communications, interactions, and data access are permissible.

Through platform integrations, guardians could establish personalized restrictions addressing:



Sexual grooming and exploitation: Detecting potentially predatory conversational patterns, coercion, inappropriate relationship-building, and sexual solicitation.

Financial fraud and manipulation: Identifying suspicious financial requests, scams, sextortion, and attempts to obtain sensitive information.

Harmful AI interactions: Restricting conversations involving self-harm encouragement, inappropriate emotional dependency, manipulation, or other high-risk behaviors.

Privacy and sensitive data: Applying age-appropriate limitations to the collection, processing, or sharing of behavioral information, location data, biometric identifiers, and other sensitive information. Guardian-defined communication boundaries: Allowing parents to establish individualized policies based on their children's ages, needs, and family values.



Depending on the participating platform's capabilities and approved integration, classified interactions could be permitted, limited, withheld, or escalated for appropriate review before being delivered to the child.

Unlike systems limited to notifying parents after an incident, the REGO Guardian framework is designed to support preventive intervention.

Solving a Critical Gap in the Agentic AI Economy

As gaming, financial services, social media, and technology companies increasingly deploy autonomous AI agents, they face a fundamental governance challenge.

Enterprise AI gateways can determine whether an agent is authorized to access a particular application, database, or service. But those systems also need reliable information about the human being served, including whether that person is a minor and whether parental authorization applies.

REGO Guardian is designed to provide that missing trust layer.

REGO Guardian's goal is to connect what the AI agent is technically capable of doing with what it is authorized to do for a particular user.

Leadership Perspective

Dr. Lisa Strohman, JD, PhD, Head of Product, REGO Guardian

“Artificial intelligence is changing childhood faster than parents can keep up. We are entering a world where AI agents can build relationships with children, remember their vulnerabilities, influence their emotions, and engage in conversations that may lead to exploitation or serious psychological harm. We cannot continue asking parents to protect their children with tools that only alert them after the damage is done.

REGO Guardian represents a fundamental shift from reacting to harm to preventing it. By combining verified parental authority with AI-powered safety intelligence, we are building technology designed to recognize dangerous interactions and enforce family-defined boundaries before harmful content reaches a child. Our mission is simple: give parents the ability to protect their children without sacrificing their children's privacy, independence, or opportunity to benefit from technology.”

Peter S. Pelullo, Chief Executive Officer, REGO Payment Architectures

"The rapid expansion of agentic AI is creating a new and significant infrastructure market. Companies are investing billions in autonomous technologies, yet age verification, parental authority, and child-specific policy enforcement remain fragmented.

"REGO Guardian is positioned to provide the interoperable trust infrastructure connecting these capabilities across platforms and industries. By combining our proprietary verification architecture with AI-driven protection, we believe we are addressing a critical need for technology companies seeking to build trusted, scalable, and commercially sustainable digital environments."

A New Foundation for Digital Trust

As agentic systems become increasingly integrated into consumer applications, REGO believes these capabilities could become an important component of future digital trust infrastructure.

Platforms develop the technology. Parents establish the boundaries. REGO Guardian is designed to connect the two.

About REGO Guardian

REGO Guardian, developed by REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT), is an integrated digital trust and child-safety solution designed to bring together patented age assurance, verified parental authority, portable permission credentials, privacy-preserving architecture, and AI-powered contextual risk assessment. REGO Guardian is COPPA certified and GDPR compliant.

Learn more at .

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