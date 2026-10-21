Immunovant To Report Financial Results For The Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, And Provide Business Update On Monday, November 9, 2026
To access the Roivant conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link. The presentation and webcast details will also be available under“News & Events” in the Investors section of the Immunovant website at . The archived webcast will be available on Immunovant's website after the conference call.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Roivant. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Keyur Parekh
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Media
Stephanie Lee
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