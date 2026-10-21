MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute has published a patient guide on how to choose a joint replacement surgeon and hospital in the Charleston area. The guide walks patients through the decisions that follow a recommendation for knee or hip replacement: what board certification and fellowship training mean, what to ask during a consultation, how robotic-arm assisted joint replacement works and what recovery can look like. It draws on the experience of the institute's orthopedic surgeons, who perform joint replacement at Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

"Today's patients are arriving at appointments better informed than ever, but they're also sorting through a tremendous amount of conflicting information online," said Dr. William Estes, an orthopedic surgeon at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. "We created this guide to help people focus on the factors that matter most when choosing a joint replacement surgeon. Every patient is different, and the best care plan is one that's tailored to that individual's needs, goals and circumstances."

The joint replacement procedure and recovery plan depend on the patient

Partial knee replacement, total knee replacement and total hip replacement each serve a different purpose. In robotic-arm assisted joint replacement, a three-dimensional model of the patient's anatomy guides the surgical plan, and the surgeon operates a robotic arm to position the implant.

Recovery options have expanded, too. Along with traditional inpatient stays, some patients can go home the same day or after a short stay, depending on their health, home support and the joint involved. Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute performs joint replacement surger across these options at East Cooper Medical Center.

East Cooper Medical Center received Certified Zero Harm Awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association in 2024 and 2025, which recognize independently verified periods without specific hospital-acquired infections.

What a joint replacement consultation in Mount Pleasant covers

A first consultation starts with a review of the patient's symptoms and how they affect daily life, followed by an exam of the joint and a review of X-rays. From there, the conversation turns to whether nonsurgical care may still help. If replacement is recommended, the surgeon explains which operation is appropriate, whether robotic-arm assisted surgery would be used and what plans will be made for rehabilitation after surgery. Patients can also use the consultation to ask about the surgeon's training and experience in joint replacement.

Fellowship training in adult reconstruction covers knee and hip replacement

An orthopedic surgeon's qualifications should include two important credentials, each backed by a different national body. The American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery issues board certification, which confirms accredited residency training and examination in orthopedic surgery. The American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons sets the training standards for fellowships in adult reconstruction, the subspecialty focused on knee and hip replacement. The fellowship adds a year of specialized training.

The knee, hip and joint doctors in Mount Pleasan at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute list both credentials on their clinic pages, so a patient can check before booking.

FAQs

Question: What information about a joint replacement surgeon and hospital is available publicly?

Answer: Both the surgeon's credentials and the hospital's recognition record are public. A surgeon's profile should list board certification in orthopedic surgery and, where it applies, fellowship training in adult reconstruction, the subspecialty focused on knee and hip replacement. Hospital recognition programs state their criteria alongside their results. At Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, each surgeon's profile on NovantHealth.org lists their board certification and fellowship training, and Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant holds Certified Zero Harm Awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association for 2024 and 2025.

Question: How does robotic-arm assisted joint replacement work?

Answer: The surgeon performs the surgery and makes every decision throughout the procedure. Before surgery, a scan of the joint is used to map where the implant should sit. During the procedure, the robotic arm helps the surgeon follow that plan while removing damaged bone and placing the implant. Whether robotic-arm assisted joint replacement is appropriate for a particular patient is decided at the consultation. Surgeons at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute offer robotic-arm assisted joint replacement at Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

Question: When should someone see an orthopedic surgeon about knee or hip pain?

Answer: Consider seeing an orthopedic surgeon when joint pain begins to limit daily life, such as when pain interrupts sleep or makes it harder to walk as far as you once did, and physical therapy, medication or activity changes no longer help. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, joint replacement is generally considered once nonsurgical treatment stops providing relief. At a first visit, the surgeon examines the joint, reviews X-rays and discusses whether to continue nonsurgical care or plan for replacement. Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute sees patients at clinics in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Goose Creek.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of more than 900 locations, including 21 hospitals, nearly 800 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our nearly 44,000 team members along with more than 9,100 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2025, Novant Health provided more than $2.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org. Follow Novant Health on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

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