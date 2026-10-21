OTTUNI Launches Arix Ergonomic Chair For US Home Workspaces

OTTUNI Arix ergonomic chair in a home workspace, designed for modern living and working environments.

The black OTTUNI Arix ergonomic chair shown in a bedroom workspace with a wooden desk and shelving.

OTTUNI Arix ergonomic chair in a compact home office setting, featuring adjustable support for everyday desk use.

Arix enters the U.S. market at $159 on ottuni, with adjustable support, group-owned manufacturing and availability on Amazon.

TSUEN WAN, NEW TERRITORIES, HONG KONG, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OTTUNI has launched its Arix ergonomic chair in the United States, with sales beginning on October 12 following the arrival of U.S. inventory. Priced at $159 on ottuni, Arix combines a mesh back, a molded-foam seat and adjustable support for people setting up a workspace at home.Arix is manufactured in a factory owned by OTTUNI's corporate group. The brand sells directly to consumers through its website, where it handles product inquiries and after-sales support. Arix is also available on Amazon, with stock held in Amazon's Fulfillment by Amazon network for that sales channel.The chair is intended for bedrooms, living-room desks and other spaces used for both work and daily life. Its open back structure and upholstered seat give it a lighter visual presence, while separate controls allow users to set the headrest, lower-back support, armrests and recline.Arix includes a two-direction headrest, 4D armrests and a lumbar pad with 40 mm of vertical travel. The headrest adjusts in height and angle, and the back reclines up to 125 degrees. These controls let users change the chair's setup around their desk position and preferred working posture.The seat uses molded foam, and the back frame is reinforced nylon. Product dimensions are published alongside the adjustment information, including seat height and seat width, so buyers can compare the chair with their existing desk before ordering.Website orders ship from Ontario, California. Standard delivery is free within the contiguous United States, subject to the published shipping terms. In-stock orders are processed within three business days; estimated carrier transit takes a further three to five business days after handoff.OTTUNI provides an eight-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects. Eligible website purchases may be returned within 30 days of delivery, with customers responsible for return shipping on non-defective items. Amazon purchases follow the terms shown for that channel.Full specifications, fit measurements and purchase information are available on the Arix product page. Media inquiries about the U.S. launch can be directed to David, General Manager of OTTUNI.About OTTUNIOTTUNI is an ergonomic chair brand operated by Ottuni Limited. Its products are made for home workspaces, including rooms shared with other household activities. The brand serves U.S. customers through its website and Amazon.Related informationArix product pageShipping termsReturns and warranty

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OTTUNI Launches Arix Ergonomic Chair for US Home Workspaces News Provided By Ottuni October 21, 2026, 10:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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