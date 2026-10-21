Cloud Fusion International LLC Announces New Data Center In New York City Following Successful Dubai POP Launch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud Fusion International LLC is proud to announce the launch of its new data center in New York City, expanding its global infrastructure following the successful implementation of its Point of Presence (POP) at Equinix in Dubai in early 2026.The NYC expansion marks another milestone in Cloud Fusion's mission to deliver reliable, high-performance, low-latency cloud connectivity and infrastructure services to enterprise customers worldwide.With a growing international footprint, the company aims to strengthen connectivity between major business and technology hubs while supporting the evolving demands of modern enterprises.“Our successful POP implementation in Dubai was an important step in expanding our global presence,” said Douglas Harper, Chief Technology Officer of Cloud Fusion International LLC.“Launching our new NYC data center builds on that momentum, allowing us to better serve customers across North America while strengthening our international connectivity and infrastructure capabilities.”The new facility is designed to support enterprise cloud services, high-performance computing, AI workloads, and applications requiring dependable connectivity and low latency.It will also provide customers with additional options for infrastructure resilience, geographic redundancy, and future growth.Cloud Fusion International LLC continues to invest in strategic locations to build a connected, scalable infrastructure that meets the needs of businesses operating in an increasingly digital and globally distributed environment.For more information about Cloud Fusion's data center services, connectivity solutions, or partnership opportunities, please contact the team below.Media & Business InquiriesEmail:...Sales:...About Cloud Fusion International LLCCloud Fusion International LLC provides cloud infrastructure, connectivity, and data center solutions designed to help businesses operate reliably and efficiently across global markets. Through strategic infrastructure deployments and a focus on performance and scalability, Cloud Fusion supports the evolving technology needs of modern enterprises.

Cloud Fusion International LLC

Cloud Fusion International LLC

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Cloud Fusion International LLC Announces New Data Center in New York City Following Successful Dubai POP Launch News Provided By Cloud Fusion International LLC October 21, 2026, 10:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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