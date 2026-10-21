Talissa Fugate, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads Telecommunications Deployments With Curiosity And Transparency

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- District Manager of Implementation and Operations for the Desert Southwest at Arium Networks, She Guides Cross-Functional Teams Through Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects While Mentoring Emerging TalentPHOENIX, AZ - Telecom operations leader Talissa Fugate, M.S., PMP, continues to transform business efficiency and infrastructure expansion through strategic leadership in multi-million-dollar telecommunications deployments. With over 12 years of hands-on and executive experience managing complex project lifecycles, operational restructurings, and cross-regional teams, Fugate brings a proven track record of securing substantial bottom-line growth while fostering a people-first organizational culture.Currently serving as District Manager of Implementation and Operations for Crown Castle / Arium Networks, Fugate oversees multi-hundred-million-dollar Greenfield fiber and node deployment budgets across the Desert Southwest and Pacific Northwest districts. Under her guidance, the Desert Southwest project team was completely restructured, resulting in a doubling of production efficiency by early 2026 compared to FY2025. Her strategic re-engagement with Joint-Use Stakeholders removed key project lag and instituted Node Make-Ready processes that significantly reduced budget impacts and rework.Before her current role, Fugate served as Senior Manager of National Implementation at Crown Castle. During her tenure, she managed up to 57 team members across four regions and delivered remarkable financial performance, exceeding FY2022 financial results by $7 million-achieving $28.8 million in simple gross margin (SGM) against a $21.6 million budget while scaling construction events by 10%. Among her major commercial accomplishments, she negotiated a Right of First Refusal (ROFR) on construction services in the West Region, projecting approximately $6.7 million in SGM with $2.4 million in incremental growth through 2032.Known for her data-driven operational acumen, Fugate has authored key tools and process improvements that reduced pre-construction cycle times by 30 days and maintained budget forecasting accuracy within 9% quarter over quarter. She also designed resource and burden rate calculators to maintain project-level profitability and established Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with primary partners such as T-Mobile to elevate field delivery and customer satisfaction.Fugate's operational trajectory at Crown Castle reflects rapid progression through foundational roles, including Lead/Program Manager, Project Manager, Associate Project Manager, Tower Structural Analyst, and Sales Coordinator. Across these assignments, she successfully spearheaded the roll-out of full-scale network integrations, led the creation of customer document portals, and directed complex engineering and leasing reviews across major domestic telecom markets.Beyond operational execution, Fugate is deeply committed to talent development and educational leadership. She served on the Advisory Board for the University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education, consulting on curriculum design and providing mentorship for the Customer Experience Certificate Program. She also instituted the National CM Academy training sessions focused on construction and installation standards to empower cross-functional teams.Fugate holds a Master of Science in Global Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and dual degrees in Economics and Russian from Willamette University. A certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and UC Irvine Customer Experience professional, she also holds Nokia and Ericsson T-Mobile GC Academy credentials and Toastmasters certifications in leadership and communication.Learn More about Talissa Fugate:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.SEO tagsTelecommunications InfrastructureNetwork DeploymentLeadership DevelopmentCommitment to Safety

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Talissa Fugate, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads Telecommunications Deployments With Curiosity And Transparency News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 10:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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