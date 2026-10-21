Begusarai Viral Video: Police Inspector Allegedly Slaps Female Dancer, Points Pistol At Crowd (WATCH)

A religious gathering in Bihar's Begusarai district turned tense in the early hours of Tuesday after a dispute reportedly broke out between police personnel and local residents during a Navratri Jagran programme. The incident took place around 3 am at the Vaishnavi Durga Sthan Puja pandal near Pangachhi Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station.

A purported video of the altercation has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the behaviour of the participating police officer and how the incident was put an end to. According to accounts from the venue, the Jagran programme was continuing late into the night, with police personnel deployed to maintain security. An inspector reportedly asked the organisers to stop the performance, citing the late hour.

The situation allegedly escalated when the officer went on stage and confronted the organisers. A female dancer later claimed that she had already stopped singing after being instructed to do so but was slapped by the inspector while preparing to leave the stage.

The dancer expressed her rage over the event and asked why she had been attacked in front of the crowd. She also claimed that throughout the altercation, the event coordinator was physically assaulted.

The woman insisted that there was a way to end the program without using physical force. She said that a female police officer might have conveyed the directives and insisted that the inspector provide a public apology.

The alleged assault sparked protests among people attending the religious gathering. Several attendees reportedly questioned the inspector over his actions, leading to a heated exchange between the crowd and police personnel.

As tensions rose, the inspector allegedly pulled out his service pistol and pointed it towards the crowd. The incident has drawn attention online, with questions being raised about the circumstances that led to the confrontation and the officer's alleged use of his weapon.

Locals stated that the Jagran was supposed to continue till dawn, despite the officer's reported insistence that the program should be terminated at approximately three in the morning.

Watch Viral Video

बेगूसराय पुलिस पर दबंगई का आरोप, दुर्गा पूजा समिति के द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में स्टेज पर चढ़ कर दरोगा ने महिला कलाकर को मारा थप्पर। लोगो के विरोध करने पर हवा में पिस्टल लहरा कर हड़काया। The Bihar (@Thebihar_in) October 21, 2026

Begusarai SP Orders Investigation

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Manish acknowledged the event after the video went viral and appointed the Sadar-01 Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to conduct the probe.

The video captured a disruption at the pandal during a late-night performance, according to the SP. A fight broke out between the performers and the promoters when police officers apparently intervened to manage the scene and remove the entertainers.

According to the SP, anyone found guilty based on the investigation findings would face severe judicial repercussions.