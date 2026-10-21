Advancing Regional Maritime Security Cooperation

Maritime security remains central to regional stability, international trade and the protection of vital sea lines of communication across the Western Indian Ocean. Persistent threats, including piracy, armed robbery at sea and transnational maritime crime, continue to demand coordinated action among regional and international maritime security partners.

In support of these efforts, Kenya Navy Ship (KNS) SHUPAVU participated in Operation TIDAL WAVE, a multinational maritime security operation aimed at deterring piracy and strengthening security within the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea and the Western Indian Ocean Region. The operation reflected Kenya Navy's continued commitment to safeguarding maritime interests, protecting merchant shipping and supporting collective efforts to counter illicit activities at sea.

By facilitating the timely exchange of information and coordination with maritime partners, Operation TIDAL WAVE strengthened interoperability, enhanced maritime surveillance and promotedbthe professional development of naval personnel. Through its participation, the Kenya Navy reaffirmed its commitment to regional maritime cooperation and to safeguarding the Western Indian Ocean as a strategic gateway for global commerce.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.