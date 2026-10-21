Tanzania, Uganda And Kenya Strengthen Diplomatic Cooperation In Brussels

On 13 October 2026, H.E Ambassador Jestas Abuok Nyamanga, was privileged to host a consultative meeting with Ambassador of Uganda in Brussels Her Excellency Mirjam Blaak Sow, and Ambassador of Kenya in Brussels His Excellency Joash Arthur Maangi.

The three ambassadors used the avenue to explore strategies for advancing their shared interests through strengthened collaboration with partners, including the European Union.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Brussels, Belgium.