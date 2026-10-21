Zcash Jumps 12% After NU7 Upgrade Activation Height Finalized

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Zcash 's long-anticipated NU7 upgrade has moved closer to mainnet as developers reached agreement on the specific block height that will trigger activation. The decision helped lift ZEC by roughly 12% over the past 24 hours, with the token trading around $1,270 at last look on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko.

The network expects NU7 to go live in early November. A key Tuesday GitHub proposal by Zcash developer Sean Bowe sets activation at block 3,543,405, with an estimated activation date around Nov. 5. Investors are watching closely because NU7 is designed to change fundamental network timing-one of the most practical upgrades for users who rely on confirmations.

Zcash developers have agreed on a mainnet NU7 activation height: block 3,543,405, targeted for around Nov. 5. ZEC jumped about 12% in the last 24 hours, alongside the confirmation of the activation schedule details. NU7 aims to reduce Zcash's block time target from 75 seconds to 25 seconds, improving confirmation speed. A public readiness tracker shows 6 of 12 tasks completed, with remaining work related to Zebra synchronization and mainnet preparations. Developers have not clarified whether unresolved readiness items could shift the planned activation date.

Key takeawaysAgreement on the NU7 activation height

On GitHub, Sean Bowe wrote that the team reached a decision on the activation block height during a ZIP editor meeting. In the proposal, Bowe stated that the height was agreed at the“ZIP editor meeting”, while also noting that the team still needed to finalize the upgrade specifications before merging the change. The proposal was approved by two developers.

The GitHub pull request containing the activation-height decision is posted in the Zcash ZIP repository: .

While agreeing on a trigger height is a concrete step, it does not by itself complete the upgrade process. The remaining task-finalizing specifications before merging-signals that the community still needs to ensure the details of NU7 are fully settled and ready for implementation across the network.

What NU7 changes: faster blocks, quicker confirmations

NU7's most direct network-level goal is to reduce Zcash's target block time by two-thirds, moving to 25 seconds from 75 seconds. Zcash developers have been testing the change since early October, as the network works through the performance and operational implications of producing blocks more frequently.

By design, shorter block times can help users receive transaction confirmations sooner, which matters for wallets, exchanges, and any application that depends on time-to-finality expectations. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph described NU7's target block time reduction as a core motivation for the upgrade, explaining that the update is intended to make confirmations arrive more quickly.

For readers tracking the rollout, the Zakura NU7 dashboard lists NU7 as pending on mainnet at block 3,543,405, with activation expected around Nov. 5: .

Readiness tracker shows progress, but questions remain

Parallel to the activation-height proposal, Zcash Foundation's NU7 readiness tracker-hosted as an issue in the Zebra repository-provides a snapshot of how preparation is progressing. In its latest status, the tracker shows 6 out of 12 tasks completed. The remaining work includes issues around Zebra node synchronization and other mainnet preparation steps.

The tracker also makes clear that it is still possible for operational problems to emerge before activation. Importantly, developers have not confirmed whether the unresolved Zebra-related issues could delay the planned launch date.

The tracker is available here: .

That uncertainty is likely why market participants are reacting to every incremental milestone. Even with a specific block height agreed upon, the upgrade process can become sensitive to node behavior and synchronization stability-areas highlighted by the readiness checklist.

Why the schedule matters for traders and users

Zcash upgrades tend to attract attention well beyond purely technical circles, because changes to confirmation timing can affect how quickly funds move through exchanges and on-chain workflows. Faster blocks can translate into smoother user experiences, but they also require coordinated network readiness from infrastructure providers and validators running compatible node software.

From an investor perspective, the“activation height agreed” milestone is meaningful because it reduces schedule ambiguity. The market typically rewards clarity: in this case, the NU7 decision coincided with a roughly 12% move in ZEC over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Still, the bigger story is not just the price reaction-it's the gap between planning and execution. The readiness tracker indicates that most tasks are not complete yet, and developers have not ruled out the possibility that remaining issues could influence whether NU7 reaches mainnet on time.

Readers should watch how the specification work progresses toward the proposal merge and whether the Zebra synchronization items are resolved in a way that supports stable mainnet activation at block 3,543,405.

With NU7 targeted for around Nov. 5, the next updates that may matter most are the merging of the activation-height/specification proposal and new confirmations (or adjustments) from the readiness tracker regarding Zebra synchronization and mainnet preparations.

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