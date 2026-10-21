Logistics Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global logistics software market size was valued at USD 15.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 16.96 billion in 2026 to USD 31.71 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period from (2026–2034). North America dominated the logistics software market with a share of 36.5% in 2025.

The logistics software can be classified under HSN/SAC code 998314 (information technology design and development services), covering software solutions for shipment tracking, fleet management, warehouse operations, and supply chain planning, and SIC code 7372 (prepackaged software), which includes the development and distribution of logistics management software, transportation management systems, and digital tools for optimizing logistics operations.

2025 Market Size: USD 15.68 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 16.96 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 31.71 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 8.14%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 36.5% Fastest-growing Region: Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 13.4%

By Deployment Leading Segment: Cloud Market Share in 2025: 56.4% By Applications Fastest-growing Segment: Warehouse Management CAGR: 12.1% (2026–2034) By End-User Leading Segment: Telecommunication and IT Market Share in 2025: 23.9%

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Agentic AI Is Automating Multi-Step Logistics Decisions

The logistics software market analysis shows that the need for faster coordination and fewer manual interventions is encouraging logistics providers to adopt agentic AI systems that can plan and execute multistep tasks. For instance, AI agents can evaluate shipment delays, compare alternative routes, and recommend carrier changes based on delivery schedules and operating costs. This development can improve decision-making speed, reduce coordination workloads, and help logistics companies respond more effectively to disruptions across transportation networks.

Digital Twins Are Simulating Warehouse and Transportation Networks

The need to improve operational planning and manage supply chain disruptions is encouraging logistics companies to use digital twins that replicate warehouses, fleets, and transportation networks in virtual environments. For instance, a warehouse digital twin can simulate changes in storage layouts, picking routes, and order volumes before operators implement them in physical facilities. This approach helps businesses identify bottlenecks, evaluate operational scenarios, and improve resource allocation while reducing the risks associated with real-world process changes.

E-Commerce Growth And Supply Chain Complexity Drive Market

Higher e-commerce order volumes increase demand for logistics management software as retailers need to coordinate order processing, inventory movement, shipping, and delivery across multiple channels. The need for timely fulfillment encourages businesses to adopt software that improves shipment scheduling and warehouse coordination. This demand creates opportunities for logistics software providers to supply scalable solutions for retailers, warehouses, and delivery companies. For instance, online retailers use platforms such as Shopify integrated with shipping management tools to process orders and coordinate deliveries across different carriers.

Complex supply chains increase demand for shipment visibility software as businesses need to track goods across suppliers, warehouses, transport providers, and distribution centers transport routes and handoffs make delivery coordination more difficult and increase the need for accurate shipment updates challenges encourage companies to adopt software that provides real-time tracking, delivery status alerts, and shipment exception notifications. For instance, manufacturers and retailers use shipment tracking platforms to monitor freight movements and identify delays before they affect customer deliveries.

High Implementation Costs And Cybersecurity Risks Restrain Logistics Management Software Market Expansion

High implementation and integration costs create financial barriers for logistics companies that need to connect software with existing warehouse, transportation, inventory, and order management systems. Customization, employee training, data migration, and system upgrades increase the total cost of adoption, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses. These expenses can delay digital transformation and limit the adoption of logistics software among cost-sensitive operators.

Data security and cybersecurity risks arise from the large volumes of shipment records, customer information, payment details, and operational data handled by logistics software. Cyberattacks, unauthorized access, and data breaches can disrupt operations, increase recovery costs, and weaken customer trust. These risks can discourage companies from adopting cloud-based logistics solutions and slow the wider implementation of connected digital platforms.

Cold Chain Compliance And Reverse Logistics Solutions Offer Growth Opportunities In The Logistics Management Software Market

Logistics software providers, cold chain operators, pharmaceutical distributors, and food transportation companies can use specialized platforms to monitor temperature records, manage compliance documentation, and maintain product quality throughout transit. Revenue opportunities include subscription-based monitoring tools, compliance management modules, and customized software contracts. Companies such as Descartes Systems Group and Samsara offer logistics and tracking technologies that can support cold chain operations.

Logistics software developers, e-commerce businesses, retailers, and third-party logistics providers can adopt platforms that coordinate product returns, exchanges, inspection, and inventory reintegration. These solutions create revenue avenues through software subscriptions, returns automation services, and integrations with e-commerce and warehouse systems. Companies such as Optoro and Narvar provide returns management solutions that serve this opportunity.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, driven by demand for scalable infrastructure, remote accessibility, and flexible deployment that supports data sharing across distributed operations.

The on-premise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, supported by organizations that prioritize direct control over their infrastructure, data security, and internal system management.

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The transportation management segment accounted for a share of 31.8% in 2025, supported by the need to coordinate shipments, optimize routes, track deliveries, and improve visibility across logistics operations.

The warehouse management segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, driven by demand for inventory accuracy, automated warehouse processes, efficient order fulfillment, and real-time stock visibility.

The telecommunication and IT segment accounted for a share of 23.9% in 2025, supported by the need to manage complex digital infrastructure, monitor network performance, and coordinate data across distributed systems.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, driven by demand for reliable data management, connected healthcare operations, and improved coordination of medical assets and services.

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The north america region accounted for the largest regional share of 36.5%.

The u.s. continues to invest in digital freight management, supply chain visibility, and automated logistics operations. In 2026, the federal highway administration continued advancing freight data and transportation technology initiatives, supporting the use of digital systems for freight planning, shipment coordination, and logistics network efficiency.

Canada's logistics sector benefits from cross-border freight activity and digital modernization across transportation and warehousing. In 2026, federal initiatives supporting trade corridor efficiency and supply chain resilience continued to encourage logistics operators to improve shipment visibility, freight coordination, and transport planning through digital platforms.

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The asia-pacific region is projected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

China is strengthening logistics digitalization through national initiatives focused on connected freight networks and intelligent supply chains. In august 2026, the national development and reform commission and the ministry of transport issued a logistics network implementation plan that promotes digitalization, smarter logistics facilities, and better information interoperability, supporting demand for logistics management and data-sharing software.

India continues to develop digital infrastructure for freight coordination and supply chain visibility through the unified logistics interface platform. In 2026, the government continued advancing integrated logistics data exchange and digital freight services, supporting logistics software adoption for shipment tracking, transport planning, inventory management, and coordination across logistics stakeholders.

Japan's logistics sector is prioritizing digital tools to address workforce constraints and improve operational efficiency. In 2026, logistics operators continued adopting warehouse management systems, route optimization, and shipment tracking platforms to coordinate deliveries, improve inventory visibility, and reduce manual processing across transport and distribution networks.

The europe region held a share of 27.2% and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The u.k. continues to support digital freight operations through initiatives aimed at improving supply chain efficiency and reducing administrative burdens. In 2026, logistics providers continued preparing for wider electronic freight documentation and data exchange, encouraging investment in transport management systems, shipment visibility tools, and digital document processing.

Germany's manufacturing and export sectors rely on coordinated freight operations, warehouse management, and cross-border supply chain visibility. In 2026, the european union's electronic freight transport information framework enabled preparations for certified digital platforms and standardized data exchange, supporting logistics software integration across businesses and transport authorities.

The logistics software market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with competition comprising enterprise software providers, supply chain technology companies, transportation management system developers, warehouse management software vendors, and specialized logistics technology startups. The leading players in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Manhattan Associates, which collectively are estimated to account for approximately 20–25% of the global market share.

Established players compete primarily on software reliability, system integration, scalability, automation capabilities, data security, and comprehensive solutions for transportation, warehousing, and inventory management. Emerging and specialized players in the logistics software market ecosystem compete through cloud-based platforms, AI-powered route optimization, real-time shipment tracking, flexible subscription models, and industry-specific solutions that improve operational visibility, delivery efficiency, and cost management.

Oracle Corporation (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany) Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.) BluJay Solutions Ltd. (UK) The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Canada) HighJump Software, Inc. (U.S.) International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.) Kinaxis Inc. (Canada) JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.) The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Canada) 3GTMS, Inc. (U.S.) Aptean, Inc. (U.S.) Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.) Infor, Inc. (U.S.) Ramco Systems Limited (India)

May 2025: SAP expanded its logistics software capabilities through enhancements to SAP Transportation Management and SAP Extended Warehouse Management solutions. The company focused on improving supply chain visibility, AI-driven planning, and automation for transportation and warehouse operations. June 2025: Oracle expanded its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing platform with additional AI-powered logistics capabilities. The company focused on improving demand forecasting, inventory optimization, transportation planning, and supply chain resilience. July 2025: Manhattan Associates expanded its Manhattan Active® supply chain platform with enhanced automation and artificial intelligence features. The company focused on improving warehouse execution, order fulfillment, and real-time logistics decision-making. August 2025: Blue Yonder expanded its logistics software portfolio through enhancements to its AI-driven supply chain management platform. The company focused on helping retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers optimize transportation, inventory, and warehouse operations.