Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Size, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Size & Share Analysis The global biomarker discovery outsourcing service market size was valued at USD 17.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 21.45 billion in 2026 to USD 90.40 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 19.70% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the biomarker discovery outsourcing service market with a share of 43.21% in 2025. The biomarker discovery outsourcing service market includes specialized research services provided by external laboratories and contract research organizations (CROs) to identify and validate biological indicators associated with diseases, treatment responses, and disease progression. Biomarker discovery outsourcing services are commonly classified under HSN Code 9981 (research and development services, where applicable) and SIC Code 8731 (Commercial Physical and Biological Research). The biomarker discovery outsourcing service market demand is driven by investment in drug development, the need to identify disease-specific biological indicators, and interest in personalized medicine. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are outsourcing proteomic biomarker discovery and genomic profiling services to access specialized analytical expertise, contributing to biomarker discovery outsourcing service market growth. Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Key Takeaways 2025 Market Size: USD 17.92 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 21.45 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 90.40 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 19.70% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 43.21% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 21.04% Segment Insights By Biomarker Type Leading Segment: Predictive Biomarkers Market Share in 2025: 38.5% By Therapeutic Area Fastest-growing Segment: Neurology CAGR: 20.5% (2026-2034) By Discovery Phase Leading Segment: Biomarker Identification Market Share in 2025: 32.4% By End Use Fastest-growing Segment: Biotechnology Companies CAGR: 21.8% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Trends Shift toward Multiomics-Based Biomarker Identification The biomarker discovery outsourcing services market analysis shows a shift toward multiomics-based biomarker identification, which combines data from genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other biological disciplines. This approach helps researchers examine disease mechanisms from multiple biological perspectives and identify biomarkers that may be overlooked through single omics analysis. Integration of Genomics, Proteomics, and Metabolomics in Biomarker Discovery Integration of genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics is shaping the biomarker discovery outsourcing services market by enabling researchers to connect genetic variations with protein activity and metabolic changes. Outsourcing providers combine advanced analytical platforms and bioinformatics tools to process these complex datasets and identify potential disease indicators or treatment response markers. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the biomarker discovery outsourcing service market share due to dependence on laboratory reagents, assay kits, analytical instruments, and biological samples. The market is expected to follow a K-shaped recovery, as well-equipped contract research organizations can maintain operations. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.70%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by 1.5 percentage points, resulting in a growth of around 18.20%. As supply conditions normalize, the biomarker discovery outsourcing service market growth is expected to gradually return to 19.70%. Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Investment and Funding Analysis The biomarker discovery outsourcing service market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by AI-powered biomarker identification, advanced proteomics platforms, and improved analysis of tissue and protein level data. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details ViewsML USD 4.9 million In April 2026, ViewsML raised an oversubscribed seed funding round led by Wittington Ventures to commercialize its AI-powered virtual biomarker staining platform. Resolute Bio Approximately USD 11.6 million In June 2026, Resolute Bio announced a seed round to develop its spatial proteomics platform for analyzing protein activity and tissue biology.

Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Adoption of Precision Medicine and Demand for Early Disease Detection Drive Market

Preference for personalized healthcare increases the need for biomarkers that help identify disease characteristics, predict treatment responses, and guide therapy selection. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsource biomarker discovery to access specialized analytical technologies and expertise.

Need to identify diseases at earlier stages is increasing research into biomarkers that can detect biological changes before symptoms become severe. Outsourcing biomarker discovery enables researchers to use advanced testing methods to identify and validate potential disease indicators, supporting the development of earlier diagnostic approaches and expanding demand for specialized discovery services.

Market Restraints

Dependence on Specialized Laboratory Infrastructure and Limited Availability of Skilled Scientific Professionals Restrain Market Expansion

Biomarker discovery outsourcing services rely on advanced laboratory infrastructure, including high-throughput screening systems, mass spectrometry, sequencing platforms, and specialized analytical instruments. Establishing and maintaining these facilities requires substantial investment in equipment, calibration, and quality control discovery requires professionals with expertise in molecular biology, bioinformatics, genomics, proteomics, and data analysis. A shortage of experienced scientists can slow research workflows, affect data interpretation, and create challenges in validating potential biomarkers.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Biomarker Discovery for Companion Diagnostics and Drug Development Offers Growth Opportunities

Biomarker discovery service providers can target pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic developers creating companion tests for targeted therapies. These services help identify biological markers that can guide treatment selection and assess patient responses to specific medicines. Revenue opportunities arise through biomarker profiling, assay development, validation services, and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, contributing to biomarker discovery outsourcing service market growth.

Contract research organizations and specialized laboratory providers can target drug developers seeking biomarkers for patient selection, safety assessment, and evaluation of treatment effectiveness. Outsourced biomarker testing can help pharmaceutical companies access specialized technologies and scientific expertise without expanding internal laboratory capacity.

Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Segmentation Analysis By Biomarker Type

Predictive biomarkers accounted for the largest share of 38.5% due to its role in identifying patients likely to respond to specific treatments. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies use predictive biomarker analysis to support treatment selection and the development of personalized therapies.

Prognostic biomarkers are likely to witness a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, driven by the need to assess disease progression and estimate clinical outcomes.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Therapeutic Area

In 2025, oncology held the leading position with a 43.6% share, supported by the use of biomarkers in cancer diagnosis, patient stratification, and targeted therapy development.

Neurology is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period, driven by the need for biomarkers that support research into neurological disorders and disease progression. Biomarker discovery services can help identify measurable indicators for conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

By Discovery Phase

Biomarker identification accounted for a dominant share of 32.4% due to its importance in identifying and validating potential biological indicators during early-stage research. Outsourcing providers offer specialized analytical platforms and expertise to help researchers examine biological samples and identify candidate biomarkers.

Biomarker panel development segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 22.3% during the forecast period, supported by interest in combining multiple biomarkers to improve disease characterization and patient assessment.

By End Use

Pharmaceutical companies represented a leading share at 49.2%, reflecting their use of outsourced biomarker discovery to support drug development, clinical trials, and patient stratification. External service providers offer specialized technologies and scientific expertise that help pharmaceutical companies conduct biomarker research without building all capabilities internally.

Biotechnology companies will expand to 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the development of biologics, targeted therapies, and precision medicine approaches.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market Regional Outlook North America Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

The North America biomarker discovery outsourcing service market accounted for a dominant share of 43.21% in 2025.

United States Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

U.S. National Cancer Institute's Cancer Moonshot initiatives support biomarker-driven cancer research, including the identification and validation of molecular markers that can improve cancer detection and treatment selection. These programs rely on advanced biomarker analysis, molecular profiling, and validation methods to evaluate potential clinical applications.

Canada Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

Canada's Genomics Research and Development Initiative (GRDI) supports federal research programs that apply genomics and advanced analytical methods to complex biological questions. These activities require reliable biomarker analysis and validation to establish the relevance of molecular findings, creating opportunities for specialized service providers supporting translational research and biomarker-based drug development.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Asia Pacific Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

The Asia Pacific biomarker discovery outsourcing service market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 21.04% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

India's Genome India Project completed whole genome sequencing for more than 10,000 individuals representing the country's diverse population groups. The resulting genomic dataset supports research into genetic variation and disease-associated markers, increasing the importance of specialized genomics, biomarker analysis, and bioinformatics capabilities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Japan Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

BioBank Japan is expanding its multi-omics research infrastructure using biological samples and clinical information from patients with various diseases. Its resources include genomic data, proteomic profiles, and metabolomic measurements, supporting biomarker discovery and the development of diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. The complexity of integrating these datasets creates a need for specialized analytical services and bioinformatics expertise.

China Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

Peking University's Center for Precision Medicine Multi-omics Research integrates genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and bioinformatics to identify and validate biomarkers for disease classification, diagnosis, and treatment assessment. This multidisciplinary approach highlights the need for advanced analytical platforms and computational expertise, supporting demand for outsourced biomarker discovery and validation services.

Europe Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

Europe's biomarker discovery outsourcing service market is estimated to register a growth rate of 18.2% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

Genomics England supports precision medicine through genomic analysis and research into the genetic factors associated with disease. Its work helps identify molecular markers that can guide treatment selection and diagnostic development, creating demand for specialized biomarker discovery, validation, and analytical services to support personalized medicine programs.

Germany Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) in Germany has conducted regulatory research into companion diagnostics, including methods for assessing the reliability of diagnostic tests used to select patients for targeted treatments. This work highlights the importance of biomarker validation and molecular analysis in precision medicine, supporting the need for specialized services that help pharmaceutical and diagnostic developers establish the clinical relevance of biomarkers.

Latin America Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

Latin American biomarker discovery outsourcing service market is expected to experience a growth rate of 19.5% during the forecast period. Brazil's Lead Optimization Latin America (LOLA) consortium supports collaborative drug discovery by connecting researchers and institutions working to identify and optimise potential drug candidates. Its work includes research into diseases such as Chagas disease, where identifying relevant biological targets.

Mexico's participation in clinical research creates opportunities for biomarker analysis in drug development studies. Biomarker clinical phase outsourcing services help researchers assess biological responses, identify potential indicators of treatment effectiveness, and validate endpoints during clinical trials.

Middle East & Africa Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service Market

The Middle East & Africa biomarker discovery outsourcing service market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 17.6% during the forecast period. The University of Sharjah's Human Disease Biomarkers Discovery Research Group uses proteomics, metabolomics, and computational analysis to identify and validate biomarkers associated with conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases.

South Africa's African Clinical Multiome Atlas Platform (Clin-MAP), led by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is developing an integrated clinical dataset combining genomic, transcriptomic, microbiome, and proteomic information. The platform aims to improve understanding of disease biology in African populations and advance precision medicine.

Competitive Landscape

The biomarker discovery outsourcing service market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established contract research organizations and specialized biomarker analysis companies. Key players such as Charles River Laboratories International, Evotec SE, WuXi AppTec, BioAgilytix Labs, and Discovery Life Sciences are estimated to account for 25–30% of the global biomarker discovery outsourcing service market share.

Established players compete mainly through analytical capabilities, assay development, and multiomics technologies. Emerging and regional players in the biomarker discovery outsourcing service market ecosystem focus on specialized biomarker platforms and application-specific solutions.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US) Evotec SE (Germany) WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (China) BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (US) Discovery Life Sciences, LLC (US) Metabolon, Inc. (US) CellCarta Biosciences Inc. (Canada) Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US) Selvita S.A. (Poland) Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US) Parexel International Corporation (US)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Service MarketKey Industry Developments

September 2026: Sciomics partnered with FluoSphera to launch a translational profiling service combining human relevant 3D multi tissue models with high content proteomic analysis.

September 2026: Proteome Sciences secured a significant clinical contract for its good clinical laboratory practice (GCLP) chemoproteomics platform

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 17.92 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 21.45 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 90.40 Billion CAGR 19.70% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Evotec SE (Germany), WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (China), BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (US), Discovery Life Sciences, LLC (US) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Biomarker Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Discovery Phase, By End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

Report Scope

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)