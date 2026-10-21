Esports World Cup Expands 2027 Qualification Pathways, Targets 1.8M Players Across 400 Events

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Oct 21 (IANS) The Esports World Cup (EWC) has unveiled an expanded qualification programme for its 2027 edition, introducing new opportunities for tournament organisers and grassroots gaming communities worldwide to compete for places at the global championship.

The EWC Qualifier Programme will form part of the Road to EWC initiative, with a target of reaching 1.8 million players through more than 400 events next year.

The programme will connect established esports competitions with local tournaments, creating additional routes for players to reach the Esports World Cup. It will feature two pathways: EWC Direct Qualifiers, which link established tournaments to the championship, and EWC Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers (SLCQs), designed to expand grassroots participation.

The Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers will initially be available for Chess, Counter-Strike 2, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves and Street Fighter 6, with further titles expected to be announced.

Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Product Officer at the Esports Foundation, said the initiative would bring existing competitive structures and local communities closer to the global championship.

“Road to EWC has shown what is possible when the different pathways across competitive esports connect to one global destination,” said Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Product Officer, Esports Foundation.

“There are great tournaments and strong esports communities in every part of the world. By bringing more of them into Road to EWC, we can create more opportunities for players to compete in their own communities and give local esports ecosystems an official role in building the pathway to the Esports World Cup,” he added.

Under the Direct Qualifier route, established tournament organisers will continue to operate and fund their events under their own identities, retain local commercial opportunities and adhere to EWC and publisher requirements. The arrangement will provide an official qualification pathway for players while integrating existing competitions into the wider Road to EWC structure.

The Satellite Last Chance Qualifier route, meanwhile, will allow local tournament organisers, esports federations, associations, cyber cafés, universities, gaming venues and festivals to apply to host qualifying competitions. Organisers can connect existing tournaments to the programme or establish new events under their own branding, with marketing support from the Esports Foundation.

Winners of approved satellite events will receive guaranteed entry into the corresponding EWC Last Chance Qualifier tournaments scheduled for next summer, where they will compete for places at the main event. The foundation will also provide accommodation and visa support for the winners.

Chess is among the titles included in the initial rollout, offering another potential route for Indian players to enter the competition. India had four Grandmasters competing at the 2026 Esports World Cup. Vidit Gujrathi reached the final of India Rising, the official chess qualifier for EWC 2026, while Karthik Venkataraman finished in the top 12 of the Last Chance Qualifiers.

India also had a notable presence at the 2025 edition, when Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, representing S8UL Esports, advanced through the Last Chance Qualifier to reach the quarter-finals.

The EWC Foundation said both qualification routes would operate under publisher requirements and the championship's competitive standards, including rulesets, anti-cheat measures, officiating procedures and verified results.

The importance of last-chance qualification pathways has previously been demonstrated by João“jafonsogv” Vasconcelos, who progressed through the EA SPORTS FC Last Chance Qualifier before winning the EWC title in 2024. His achievement subsequently inspired the creation of the Jafonso Award.

Applications for the 2027 Direct Qualifier and Satellite LCQ programmes are now open through the official Esports World Cup website. The deadline for submissions is December 20, 2026, and approved tournaments must conclude by June 1, 2027.