PASHA Holding Highlights AI's Impact On Family, Digital Literacy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The private sector plays a significant role in protecting the institution of the family and laying the foundation for healthy social values, the Innovation Events Manager at PASHA Holding, Ulviyya Mehraliyeva, said at the Family Forum:“The Family in the Digital Age: New Frontiers of Transformation,” Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that artificial intelligence is beginning to play an important role in organizing and managing time, not only on an individual level but also within the family.

“The ability to use online tutors who speak to children in their native language, as well as assistive agents that automatically manage daily utility bills and other tasks, allows parents to save time. However, the main question is whether the time saved will be devoted to the family again or directed toward other areas. This decision is made first and foremost by the parents themselves.

A widening gap in digital literacy between parents and children can narrow the space for communication between them. Therefore, it is important to improve adults' digital literacy. Sharing personal data online without proper protection and an understanding of the possible consequences can lead to serious problems within the family,” she said.

According to Mehraliyeva, experts believe that when bringing any product to market, technology companies must take into account both the potential risks and the opportunities they create and work with the public to mitigate those risks.