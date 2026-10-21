EU Expects TRIPP To Attract Higher Freight Volumes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is expected to attract higher freight volumes once it becomes operational, reads the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2025/26.

This eighth edition of the report, funded by the European Union and prepared by VM Europe Consortium, presents an updated assessment of Azerbaijan's economic and business environment from the perspective of European companies active in the market.

“The peace in the region enables the development of the transit routes. Azerbaijan lifted all travel restrictions on cargo transit with Armenia that have been in place for the last decades. The Zangazur Corridor (TRIPP) now plays a central role in South Caucasus geopolitics. Construction and upgrades on roads and rail links adjacent to the corridor are underway in several sections,” reads the report.

The authors of the report point out that synchronization of the routes through the corridor could substantially shorten the transit times and costs and enhance the regional supply chains.

According to the European businesses interviewed, once operational, the Zangezur Corridor is expected to attract higher freight volumes due to its shorter transit time compared with the route via Poti. The corridor could significantly strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional transport hub.

The 2025/26 survey results indicate a generally positive assessment of Azerbaijan's transport and logistics infrastructure among European companies. Almost half of respondents (46.3%) state that the existing infrastructure adequately supports their business needs, while a further 7.5% consider it to provide a clear advantage for their operations.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting in Washington involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan, as well as on establishing transportation links between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project has been named the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP).