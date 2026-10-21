Turkmenistan Prioritizes Favorable Investment Conditions Deputy Chairman

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Creating favorable conditions for investment in promising projects remains an absolute priority for Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Guvanch Agajanov said at the opening of the International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to considering proposals from interested parties on the efficient development of gas fields and the construction of the infrastructure needed to meet growing demand for energy resources. “In this context, our main goal is to ensure stability, reliability and efficiency while minimizing environmental impact,” the deputy prime minister said.

He also emphasized that Turkmenistan has the necessary opportunities to expand cooperation with foreign partners and implement energy initiatives.“We have all the political, economic and legal capabilities needed for this,” Agajanov said.

He separately highlighted the importance of the Galkynysh gas field in ensuring global energy security.“Undoubtedly, our country's gas resources, particularly the giant Galkynysh gas field, play a key role in ensuring global energy security,” he stressed.

According to Agajanov, Turkmenistan's geographical location creates opportunities to diversify energy supplies along various routes. In this regard, he referred to the construction and commissioning of the Arkadagyň ak ýoly–Serhetabat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

The deputy prime minister also reaffirmed the country's interest in further developing international cooperation in the oil and gas sector.“We highly value the long-term strategic partnerships developing in this area and remain open to their further expansion,” he said.

Agajanov noted that Turkmenistan intends to continue working with foreign partners amid changes in the global energy system and growing demand for energy resources.“Turkmenistan is always ready to develop international partnerships, use its hydrocarbon resources efficiently and intensify mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said.

In his address, Agajanov also mentioned cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, China and Malaysia. According to him, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the partnership with a leading UAE oil and gas company, the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership with China in the gas sector, and the 30th anniversary of mutually beneficial cooperation with Malaysia.“We would like to emphasize once again that our country has every opportunity to strengthen and expand this cooperation, which serves as an example of effective interaction between partner companies in the global energy market,” the deputy prime minister said.

He expressed confidence that OGT 2026, held under the motto “Energy. Partnership. Progress,” would open up new opportunities for joint projects.“We are confident that our cooperation with foreign partners in the energy sector will continue to develop dynamically,” Agajanov concluded.