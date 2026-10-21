Sofema Aviation Academy Extends Training Access By 3 Months To Better Support Busy Aviation Professionals

Revised Training Access Durations

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation Academy, a leading global provider of regulatory and vocational training for the aviation industry, is proud to announce a comprehensive three-month extension to the access periods for all its online training courses, packages, and diploma programs.Sofema Aviation has always strived to support the continuous growth and success of aviation professionals worldwide. Recognizing the demanding, fast-paced, and highly unpredictable nature of the aviation industry, the Academy understands that its students are frequently required to balance rigorous shift work and heavy responsibilities with their educational aspirations.This new improvement was explicitly designed with the learner in mind. By providing extended access to training materials, the Sofema Aviation team is making it easier than ever for industry experts to learn, upskill, and continue developing their careers without the added stress of a tight deadline.With this universal three-month extension, the new enrollment durations are officially upgraded to:Individual Courses: 12 months of accessTraining Packages: 15 months of accessDiploma Programs: 18 months of accessThis change guarantees that whether an engineer is studying on a night shift, or a manager is catching up on regulations between flights, they have the flexibility and peace of mind required to fully absorb the material and achieve their certification.To the aviation professionals who keep our industry moving forward, the Sofema Aviation Team gave this message regarding the recent improvements:"To all the dedicated aviation professionals keeping our skies safe and our operations running smoothly: we see your hard work and we understand the intense demands of your daily schedules. We are giving you the gift of time so you can focus on mastering your craft and advancing your career without the pressure of the clock. The aviation industry never sleeps, but your professional development shouldn't keep you awake at night. Your success is our ultimate mission, and we are honored to support your lifelong learning journey."About Sofema Aviation AcademySofema Aviation Academy is a premier provider of aviation regulatory training and consulting, dedicated to helping aviation professionals and organizations achieve the highest standards of safety, compliance, and operational excellence.

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

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Sofema Aviation Academy Extends Training Access by 3 Months to Better Support Busy Aviation Professionals News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services October 21, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education



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