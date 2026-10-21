Amitabh Bachchan Takes Some Time Off Social Media: Have Been Advised To Rest & Recuperate

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) It seems like netizens will now have to wait for some time for legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's famous and engaging blogs and tweets.

On Wednesday, Big B shared via his latest tweet that he has been advised to take some rest and recuperate, and therefore, will be staying away from writing anything on these platforms for some time.

His post read, "T 5889,10,11,12 - apologies.. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything..(sic)"

However, Amitabh did not specify by when he can be expected to resume his posts on the micro-blogging site.

Big B further expressed in his blog that, being on strict rest, he is not allowed to communicate.

Wishing everyone this festive season, Amitabh shared, "first dussehra greetings to all.. love happiness, fullment, prayers (Folded hands emoji) under very strict rest and recuperation.. so am not allowed to communicate.. do excuse.. my apologies..to all those that have sent me personal wishes, apologies.. but do take this as my respected responce..more hopefully later (sic)."

Wishing Bollywood's stalwart good health and a speedy recovery, the comment section saw remarks such as "Prayers Take Care Sir No apologies", "Sir, dont worry. Take care. Take rest", and "Get well soon sir".

In another update, according to sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch, the accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff had conducted reconnaissance of the residences of several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh and Salman Khan, before they attacked the 'Baaghi' actor on October 18.

The reports further claimed that the accused were asked to target celebrities whose security arrangements were not so tight.

Several auto-rickshaw drivers had reportedly taken the accused to the residences of many B-town celebrities, such as Big B, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.