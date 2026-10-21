Bow To Sacrifice, Duty, Valour Of Policemen Who Laid Down Lives In Nation's Service: J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) On the police commemoration day on Wednesday, J&K Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha said that he bows to the sacrifice, duty and valour of policemen, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

In his message on X, the L-G said,“On Police Commemoration Day, I pay heartfelt tribute to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in service of the nation. I bow to their courage, duty and sacrifice and extend my respect and solidarity to their families.

“The valour of our martyrs inspires us to strengthen peace, unity and security. Let us honour them through our collective commitment to a safer, stronger and more prosperous Jammu Kashmir.”

L-G Sinha called for honouring them through a collective commitment to a safer and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh.

The main parade was held at the armed police headquarters in Zeewan where a wreath was laid at the police martyrs' memorial.

J&K DGP, Nalin Prabhat presided over the main function and took salute at the parade. In Jammu the main function was held at Gulshan Ground in Gandhi Nagar area of the city. IGP Jammu zone, Tejinder Singh presided at the main function in Jammu.

On October 21, 1959, an Indian police reconnaissance party was ambushed by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Aksai Chin, Ladakh.

Ten Indian policemen were killed during the unequal confrontation, and several others were injured or captured.

In January 1960, the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police officially designated October 21 as Police Commemoration Day (also known as Police Martyrs' Day) to remember these fallen officers and all personnel who die serving the nation.

The National Police Memorial that was established in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, features a 30-foot granite central sculpture and the 'Wall of Valour,' which lists the names of thousands of police martyrs who have died since India's Independence.