Arabian Travel Market 2027 Announces 'Travel Without Boundaries' Theme As Experiences Reshape Traveller Demand

Experience, Opportunity, Innovation and Possibility will underpin the theme, examining changing travel motivations and opportunities across tourism

Exclusive Arabian Travel Market (ATM) research finds 56% of consumers are more interested in exploring new destinations, while half show greater interest in local food and drink The 34th edition of ATM to take place from 3 – 6 May 2027at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has announced its 2027 theme, Travel without boundaries: Shaping global travel through experience, reflecting how travellers' interests, passions and expectations are reshaping where, why and how people travel, while also creating business opportunities across the tourism industry. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Taking place from 3–6 May 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ATM 2027 will explore how destinations and businesses can respond to these changing motivations by developing experiences that attract visitors, encourage spending, and create lasting value for local communities.

According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2026, produced in association with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, 56% of consumers are more interested in exploring new destinations than they were two years ago, rising to 68% among prospective visitors to the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA). 50% report greater interest in sampling local food and drink, while 40% are more interested in meeting local people.

The report identifies a shift towards journeys built around specific passions, with travellers choosing an experience first and arranging the logistics around it. Culture, gastronomy, adventure, wellness, music, and sport are increasingly influencing where people travel, while 30% of consumers report greater interest in event-related travel than two years ago.

For tourism businesses, this places greater emphasis on the distinctiveness of their offering and how it contributes to the wider journey, creating new revenue opportunities through experience packages, additional services and partnerships with local providers. A restaurant can become a reason to visit a city, a sporting event can introduce a destination to a new audience, and a hotel can help visitors explore local culture.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX Global, said:“Travellers are looking more closely at what a journey allows them to experience, whether that is discovering a culture, pursuing a passion or sharing something memorable with the people around them. For destinations and businesses, the opportunity is to understand those motivations and build an offering that gives people a compelling reason to visit.

“'Travel without boundaries' reflects how these opportunities extend across the industry. The same journey can combine business and leisure, wellness and adventure, or premium experiences and everyday value. Through ATM 2027, we want to explore what businesses can create together when they look beyond traditional categories and consider the experience as a whole.”

The theme will be developed through four pillars: Experience without boundaries, Opportunity without boundaries, Innovation without boundaries and Possibility without boundaries. Together, they will examine how changing traveller motivations influence tourism products, where new markets and commercial opportunities are emerging, how technology can improve the journey, and what collaboration across sectors makes possible.

Innovation will remain central to the exhibition offering, with an emphasis on how technology supports more personalised and intuitive travel experiences. The report highlights AI's growing influence on travel planning alongside the continued value of human expertise, local guides, hosts and communities. This will be highlighted with the return of ATM Travel Tech, the co-located event showcasing the technologies and innovators redefining the travel experience.

The theme also reflects a positive longer-term outlook for tourism. The research forecasts international arrivals to grow by 8% worldwide and 17% across MENASA in 2027, as travel recovers after 2026 disruptions. Worldwide visitor nights, including domestic and international travel, are projected to exceed 29 billion by 2030, with spending within destinations reaching US$10 trillion.

The Global Stage and Future Stage will host key discussions on these emerging trends, while the Experience Hub will return, providing a platform for peer-to-peer roundtables, specialised industry discussions and networking.

ATM 2027 will examine how demand for distinctive experiences is reshaping tourism products and investment priorities, bringing destinations and travel businesses together to discuss changing traveller expectations and opportunities across established and emerging markets.

About ATM:

Now in its 34th year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading global platform driving growth and innovation across every sector of the travel and tourism industry. Held annually in Dubai – the gateway to global travel and tourism with its unmatched connectivity – ATM is where the energy of opportunity comes to life.

More than an event, ATM is a dynamic hub for industry communities, featuring forums, experiences, and networking opportunities that continue well beyond the show floor throughout the week. ATM attracts travel professional from around the world, providing a platform for the industry to come together to do business.

About ATM Travel Tech:

ATM Travel Tech is the premier co-located technology event within Arabian Travel Market (ATM), dedicated to showcasing the groundbreaking innovations set to transform global travel.

ATM Travel Tech will feature more than 180 exhibitors from 30 countries across two dedicated halls, providing a dynamic platform for the technologies, partnerships, and ideas shaping the future of travel.

At its core, the Tech & Innovation Hub spans 850m2, offering immersive demos in AI, VR and AR, robotics, fintech, and green technologies. The Future Stage will bring together global tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and futurists to discuss artificial intelligence, immersive commerce, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Evolving from ATM's fastest-growing sector, ATM Travel Tech provides a dynamic platform driving the future of travel technology.

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is the definitive launchpad for Saudi Arabia's tourism ambitions – a platform purpose-built to connect the Kingdom's growing tourism sector with the global travel industry. The show promotes meaningful exchange between regional stakeholders and international players. It's where global travel brands gain direct access to one of the most promising new markets, and where Saudi Arabia showcases its destinations, vision, and investment opportunities to the world. WTM Spotlight Riyadh plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom's journey as a rising force in global tourism.

About RX:

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX;

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people, over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.