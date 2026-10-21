DIB Delivers 7% Yoy Growth In Gross Revenue To AED 18.6 Billion As Asset Quality Improves And Capital Strengthens

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Operating profit rises 4% YoY to AED 7.1 billion. Net financing and Sukuk investments grow 6% YTD to AED 372.1 billion. Capital adequacy strengthens to 16.5%, while the NPF ratio improves to 2.4%. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

GROSS REVENUES AED 18.6bn ↑ 7% YoY Steady business growth, supported by stronger capital and an improving financing portfolio. DIB maintained solid profitability, recording AED 6.6 billion in profit before tax.

DIB (DFM: DIB), the world's leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, delivered a strong performance in 9M 2026, supported by its broad-based business model and focused execution of its strategy. Gross revenue increased by 7% YoY to AED 18.6 billion underpinned by 8% YoY growth in gross funded income. Net financing assets expanded strongly by 10% YTD to AED 287.1 billion while the total assets grew by 3% YTD to AED 427.0 billion. Despite significant financing growth, asset quality continued to strengthen with NPF at 2.4% reflecting the Bank's prudent underwriting standards and disciplined risk management framework. Overall, the Bank sustained its growth momentum whilst simultaneously maintaining robust capital and liquidity position providing a solid foundation for future growth ambitions.

AED 18.6bn Gross Revenues ↑ 7% YoY AED 427.0bn Total Assets ↑ 3% YTD 2.4% NPF Ratio Improved by 30 bps YTD AED 287.1bn Net Financing ↑ 10% YTD AED 372.1bn Net Financing & Sukuk Investments ↑ 6% YTD AED 323.5bn Customer Deposits ↑ 1% YTD 13.4% CET1 Ratio Strengthened by 110 bps YTD AED 6.6bn Pre-tax Profit Stable YoY 16.5% CAR Strengthened by 100 bps YTD

9M 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

YoY: year on year. YTD: year to date. bps: basis points

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Mr. Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali

“Our next chapter will be defined by how effectively we serve our customers, embrace innovation and realise the wider potential of Islamic finance.”

Chairman, DIB

“DIB's continued progress is underpinned by strong institutional foundations, a clear strategic direction and the trust it has earned from customers and stakeholders over more than five decades. These strengths provide a solid platform from which to pursue the Bank's next phase of development, with a continued focus on customer needs, innovation and long-term value creation.

As the world's first full-service Islamic bank, DIB has played a pioneering role in establishing Islamic finance as a credible and competitive banking model. Today, this legacy places us in a strong position to further advance the sector, deepen customer relationships and deliver financial solutions that respond to evolving market needs, while contributing to the continued development of the UAE's financial landscape.

The first nine months of 2026 were marked by regional geopolitical tensions and continued uncertainty across global markets. Against this backdrop, DIB remained firmly focused on serving its customers, delivering high-quality products and services, and maintaining disciplined execution of its strategy, supported by a strong and resilient financial position. The Bank's financial performance reflects these priorities. Total assets reached AED 427.0 billion, while its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) strengthened to 16.5%. These results demonstrate the strength of DIB's business model and its capacity to sustain growth, support customers and pursue new opportunities while maintaining sound financial fundamentals.

Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: to place customers at the centre of everything we do, continuously enhance our products and services, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to deliver greater convenience, efficiency and value. Our next chapter will be defined by how effectively we serve our customers, embrace innovation and realise the wider potential of Islamic finance.

We see significant opportunities for Islamic finance to expand its reach, both within the UAE and across international markets. Its established principles, combined with technological advancements and increasingly sophisticated banking solutions, position the sector to meet the needs of a broader customer base and play a more prominent role in the global financial system. DIB is well positioned to contribute to this growth and help shape the sector's future.

Strong governance, clarity of vision and responsible decision-making will remain central to our direction.

I look forward to working closely with the Board and management to advance DIB's strategy, reinforce its competitive position and ensure that our continued progress translates into lasting value for our shareholders, customers and the communities we serve.”

GROUP CEO'S STATEMENT

Dr. Adnan Chilwan

“Our ambition is to translate consistent growth into better customer experiences, greater efficiency and a stronger institution for the future.”

Group Chief Executive Officer, DIB

“Our results for the first nine months of 2026 reflect a defining characteristic of DIB's DNA: the consistency with which we execute our strategy and translate our priorities into tangible progress. Our direction remains clear, and our commitment unwavering: to deliver superior products and services, deepen customer relationships across our businesses and continue building a stronger, more efficient and increasingly technology-enabled financial institution.

Our financial performance during the period reflects the progress we continue to make against these priorities. Gross revenues increased by 7% year-on-year to AED 18.6 billion, while operating profit before impairment charges grew by 4% to AED 7.1 billion. Total assets reached AED 427.0 billion, with net financing and Sukuk investments increasing by 6% to AED 372.1 billion.

Equally important is the quality of this growth. Our non-performing financing ratio improved to 2.4%, while the CET1 ratio strengthened to 13.4%. Customer deposits stood at AED 323.5 billion, reflecting the depth of our established customer franchise.

Our achievements in the capital markets provide further evidence of the confidence placed in DIB by regional and international investors., Our USD 1 billion Additional Tier 1 Sukuk issuance attracted an orderbook exceeding USD 2.3 billion, while our USD 750 million syndicated Islamic financing facility generated approximately USD 1.2 billion in commitments. Both transactions represent important milestones in strengthening our financial position and diversifying our funding sources, while reinforcing confidence in our strategy and long-term prospects.

At the heart of our strategy is a clear commitment to continuously improving how we serve our customers. Across consumer and wholesale banking, we are strengthening our propositions, expanding access to relevant financial solutions and enhancing the overall banking experience. The introduction of our Off-Plan Home Finance proposition and Millionaire Account reflects our responsiveness to evolving customer needs and our commitment to delivering products that create meaningful value.

Technology continues to play a pivotal role in advancing these priorities. Our digital active user base reached approximately 1.2 million, with 97% of customers transacting digitally during the period. The introduction of the Jaywan Debit Card also marked an important milestone in our contribution to the UAE's national payments infrastructure, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the country's evolving financial ecosystem.

Looking ahead, we see considerable opportunities in accelerating our digital transformation through greater automation and the responsible application of artificial intelligence. These advancements will enable us to further personalise customer experiences, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen decision-making across the Bank. Our focus remains on harnessing technology to deliver tangible improvements in how we operate and serve our customers.

As the world's first full-service Islamic bank, DIB has both a distinctive heritage and an important role to play in advancing the future of Islamic finance. We see significant potential in bringing together the enduring principles of Shariah-compliant banking, technological innovation and an increasingly sophisticated customer proposition to extend the reach, relevance and competitiveness of Islamic finance across international markets.

Our transformation is equally dependent on the people who will lead its next phase. The launch of our first Youth Council during the period, aligned with the UAE's National Youth Agenda 2031, reflects our commitment to empowering emerging talent and preparing future leaders. By creating opportunities for young employees to contribute fresh perspectives and participate in the Bank's continued development, we are strengthening the capabilities and culture that will sustain our progress over the long term.

As we approach the close of 2026, our direction remains clear: to sustain quality growth, deepen customer relationships and accelerate the execution of our strategic priorities. Our ambition is to translate consistent growth into better customer experiences, greater efficiency and a stronger institution for the future. Achieving this requires us to remain ambitious in our thinking, disciplined in our decisions and uncompromising in our commitment to delivering value.

We remain confident in the opportunities ahead and firmly committed to strengthening DIB's position as a leading global Islamic financial institution, while delivering lasting value for our customers, shareholders and the wider economy.

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Delivering Growth Across Our Customer Franchise

Financing activity, customer relationships and operating efficiency continued to support the Bank's performance during the first nine months of 2026.

Robust performance driven by disciplined growth, resilient earnings and operating efficiency. Gross revenues increased 7% YoY to AED 18.6 billion, supported by gross funded income of AED 15.5 billion and non-funded income of AED 3.1 billion. Operating revenue reached AED 9.9 billion, up 3%. Operating profit before impairment charges rose 4% to AED 7.1 billion. The cost-to-income ratio was 28.1%. Profit before tax was AED 6.6 billion and profit after tax AED 5.6 billion, while impairment charges totaled AED 610 million.

Income and Profitability

Driving customer-centric product innovation and service excellence. Gross new consumer financing reached AED 31 billion, with 15% YTD growth, compared with AED 27 billion in 9M 2025. The gross consumer financing portfolio exceeded AED 93 billion, up 18% YTD. Personal finance grew 23% and home finance 20% YTD. Consumer revenues reached AED 973 million during 9M 2026, with gross yields at 6.1%. DIB introduced Off-Plan Home Finance in August, providing Shariah-compliant financing options for eligible customers purchasing properties under construction, with payments aligned to development milestones. In September, DIB launched its Millionaire Account, expanding its savings offering with a prize-linked proposition designed to encourage consistent saving.

Consumer Banking

Strengthening client relationships, through tailored financing solutions and disciplined balance sheet deployment. Gross new wholesale financing, including Treasury, approached AED 38 billion over the nine-month period. The gross corporate portfolio reached nearly AED 200 billion, up more than 5% YTD. Net corporate financing assets were AED 187 billion, up 6% YTD. The Treasury portfolio stood at AED 85 billion, compared with AED 90 billion at year-end 2025, reflecting the Bank's continuing focus on optimising its balance sheet mix to enhance overall returns.

Wholesale Banking and Treasury

FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

Building a Stronger, More Innovative Institution

A strong financial foundation for sustainable growth. Total assets reached AED 427.0 billion, up 3% YTD. Net financing assets rose nearly 10% to AED 287.1 billion, supported by gross new underwriting of nearly AED 69 billion. Net financing and Sukuk investments increased 6% YTD to AED 372.1 billion, while Sukuk investments remained at approximately AED 85 billion. Customer deposits reached AED 323.5 billion, up 1% YTD. Current and savings account (CASA) balances stood at AED 111 billion, up nearly 3% YTD, representing 34% of customer deposits. DIB closed its debut USD 750 million syndicated Islamic financing facility in September, diversifying institutional funding sources and attracting approximately USD 1.2 billion in commitments.

Balance Sheet and Funding

The non-performing financing ratio improved to 2.4%, down 30 basis points YTD and 70 basis points YoY. Cash coverage was 123%, while total coverage stood at 155%. Cost of Risk (CoR) was 25 basis points for 9M 2026, compared with 28 basis points in H1 2026 and 45 basis points in Q1 2026. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) strengthened to 16.5%, up 100 basis points YTD, while CET1 reached 13.4%, up 110 basis points. Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 126%, and the net stable funding ratio (NSFR) was 105%.

Asset Quality, Capital and Liquidity

DIB's digital user base reached approximately 1.2 million. During 9M 2026, 97% of DIB customers transacted digitally, reflecting continued adoption across the Bank's digital channels. The launch of DIB's Jaywan Debit Card in July expanded access to the UAE's national card scheme and supported the development of secure, locally enabled payments infrastructure.

Digital Banking and Customer Experience

DIB originated AED 6.7 billion of sustainable and sustainability-linked financing across sectors including aviation, real estate, transport, clean energy and the circular economy. DIB reported year-on-year improvement in ESG ratings assessments of 44% with S&P and 28% with Bloomberg and published an enhanced Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework supported by an independent second-party opinion from ISS.

Sustainable Finance

DIB launched its first Youth Council in August 2026. The eight-member Council creates a structured channel for young employees to engage with senior leadership and contribute ideas across customer experience, innovation and organisational development. The initiative reflects the UAE's National Youth Agenda 2031 and the talent ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing DIB's investment in the people and capabilities that will shape its future. DIB participated in Ru'ya Careers UAE in September, presenting 118 active vacancies and engaging with Emirati candidates as part of its continued focus on Emiratisation and long-term career development.

Talent Development and Future Leadership

DIB was recognised in the Islamic Finance News 2025 deal awards listed in September 2026, including UAE Deal of the Year and Perpetual Sukuk Deal of the Year.

Industry Recognition

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

Income statement

AED billion 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Gross funded income 15.5 14.3 8% Non-funded income 3.1 3.0 2% Gross revenues 18.6 17.4 7% Depositors' and Sukuk holders' profit share (8.7) (7.7) 12% Operating revenue 9.9 9.7 3% Operating expenses (2.8) (2.8) - Operating profit before impairment charges 7.1 6.9 4% Impairment charges (0.6) (0.3) 100% Profit before tax 6.6 6.6 - Income tax 0.9 0.9 - Profit after tax 5.6 5.7 (1%)

9M 2026 compared with 9M 2025 | AED billion

Key Ratios (%) 9M 2026 9M 2025 Net Profit Margin (NPM) 2.4% 2.7% Cost-to-income ratio 28.1% 28.6% Cost of Risk (CoR) 0.25% 0.12% Pre-tax return on average assets 2.1% 2.4% Pre-tax return on tangible equity 20% 22% Post-tax return on average assets 1.8% 2.1% Post-tax return on tangible equity 17% 18%

Key earnings and efficiency ratios

Balance sheet

AED billion Sep 2026 Dec 2025 Change Net financing and Sukuk investments 372.1 352.6 6% Equities and property investments 8.9 9.4 (5%) Other assets 11.4 11.6 (2%) Due from banks and financial institutions 4.9 5.4 (8%) Cash and central bank balances 29.6 36.9 (20%) Total assets 427.0 416 3% Customer deposits 323.5 320.2 1% Sukuk financing instruments 16.6 25.1 (34%) Due to banks and financial institutions 14.3 2.0 628% Other liabilities 16.9 15.6 8% Total liabilities 371.3 362.9 2% Shareholders' equity and reserves 45.0 42.6 6% Tier 1 Sukuk 7.3 7.3 - Non-controlling interests 3.3 3.2 3% Total liabilities and equity 427.0 416 3%

30 September 2026 compared with 31 December 2025 | AED billion

Key Ratios (%) Sep 2026 Dec 2025 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 126% 157% Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) 105% 109% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (CET1) 13.4% 12.3% Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) 16.5% 15.5% Non-Performing Financing (NPF) 2.4% 2.7% Cash coverage 123% 120% Total coverage 155% 160%

Capital, liquidity and asset quality

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world's first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$118 billion, the group operates with a workforce of around 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. DIB's ecosystem, spanning across UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Bosnia, reaches more than 11 million customers - a reflection of its expanding scale and trusted franchise.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB's first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank's ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the“Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank's leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB's Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.