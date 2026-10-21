10XREVIV Unveils Myiox Health At Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, Putting Precision Nutrition At The Heart Of Preventive Healthcare

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Developed by 10XREVIV, established through a strategic partnership between 10X Health, REVIV Global and Abu Dhabi-based M42, the MYiOX Health ecosystem combines life sciences intelligence with precision nutrition to support personalised health and wellbeing. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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ABU DHABI, UAE, October 2026: 10XREVIV has unveiled MYiOX Health at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS) 2026, introducing a connected precision nutrition and wellness ecosystem that uses nutritional engineering to help individuals better understand their biology and make more informed choices about their health.

At the heart of MYiOX Health is a life sciences intelligence layer that brings together information from nine areas of biological and lifestyle data, including genetics, blood biomarkers, physical assessments, wearable measurements and an individual's health profile.

Drawing on more than 250 potential data inputs, the system uses scientifically weighted information to inform personalised nutritional recommendations, from tailored food and exercise plans to supplements and, where appropriate, clinician-led nutritional interventions.

Behind MYiOX Health is 10XREVIV, a joint venture between 10X Health and REVIV Global that has established a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi-based M42. It brings together 10X Health's expertise in biotechnology and personalised wellness with REVIV's life sciences intelligence, nutritional research and clinical delivery experience. Since 2013, REVIV has delivered more than three million therapies through an international network of over 100 clinics across more than 40 countries.

Brandon Dawson, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of 10X Health, and Co-Founder and Chairman of 10XREVIV, said:“For too long, healthcare has focused on what happens after something goes wrong. We believe the future is about understanding your biology earlier and using that knowledge to make better decisions every day. MYiOX Health connects genetics, blood biomarkers and wearable technology to make precision nutrition personal, practical and actionable. Bringing this innovation to Abu Dhabi is an exciting step towards supporting the UAE's ambition to lead the way in proactive, personalised healthcare.”

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, nutritional engineering considers an individual's biological profile to inform the selection, formulation and delivery of nutrients. As people add more information to their profile through testing, monitoring and everyday activity, their nutrition and lifestyle recommendations can become increasingly personalised and adapt over time.

A key feature of the ecosystem is the connection between the consumer app and clinical care. MYiOX Health integrates with MYiOX Pro, a separate B2B clinical software platform designed for partner clinics, connecting personalised recommendations with patient information, clinical screening and nutritional therapy delivery. Where a clinical intervention is appropriate, individuals can share relevant biological data with their chosen partner clinic, with consent, enabling qualified healthcare professionals to assess their needs and determine suitable care.

Sarah Lomas, Founder and CEO of REVIV Global and Co-Founder and CEO of 10XREVIV, said:“We've built REVIV on the belief that nutrition should be personal, informed by science and delivered with the right clinical expertise. But the opportunity goes far beyond what happens in a clinic. With MYiOX Health, we're bringing that experience into people's everyday lives, giving them a more informed way to understand their nutritional needs and act on them. As conversations around the future of health increasingly focus on personalised and connected approaches, we see an important opportunity to make precision nutrition a practical part of everyday wellbeing.”

The introduction of MYiOX Health comes as Abu Dhabi hosts international healthcare leaders at ADFHS 2026, held under the theme 'To Sense is to Predict'. The Summit highlights the growing role of genomics, biological data and health technology in supporting more personalised approaches to health, providing a relevant setting to introduce the potential of nutritional engineering in everyday wellbeing.

Following its unveiling at ADFHS, individuals can join the MYiOX Health waitlist ahead of the consumer platform launch in early 2027. Healthcare providers and clinics interested in joining the wider ecosystem can also register their interest in MYiOX Pro, the separate B2B platform designed for partner clinics.

MYiOX Health is a consumer wellness platform, not a medical device, and does not provide medical diagnoses or replace professional medical advice. Clinical treatments are delivered by qualified healthcare professionals at licensed partner clinics, subject to individual assessment and applicable regulatory requirements.

ABOUT 10XREVIV:

10XREVIV is a precision-wellness and health-technology company working across precision nutrition, women's health, longevity, advanced therapeutics and human optimisation. It develops the MYiOX Health consumer platform and the MYiOX Pro clinician software, alongside nutritional engineering and genetic analysis services. 10XREVIV operates in the United Arab Emirates through 10X Reviv Trading Limited, licensed in Masdar City Free Zone, Abu Dhabi.