DAE Announces Completion Of United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Mandate Leased Fleet With United Airlines Grows To 26 Aircraft

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, U.A.E. October 2026 – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”), the global aviation services company, today announced that it had delivered the tenth and final Boeing 737-9 aircraft to United Airlines under a sale-and-leaseback agreement signed earlier in 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Completion of this mandate brings DAE's total fleet on lease to the airline to 26 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented,“Following the success of our mandate with United Airlines last year, we are delighted that the airline has once again trusted DAE to execute another expeditious transaction. From document execution to mandate fulfillment, the transaction was completed in just three months, demonstrating the agility and expertise of both the DAE and United Airlines teams.

DAE looks forward to continuing to support United Airlines and further strengthening this important relationship. Through transactions such as this, we are able to expand our portfolio of next generation, fuel efficient aircraft while supporting the airline's fleet growth.”

This latest sale-and-leaseback transaction of 10 737-9 aircraft was executed in partnership with Equator and Mustang. DAE Capital, as Servicer, will provide an integrated customer experience to the airline.

The 737‐9 is a member of the Boeing 737 MAX family, designed to deliver enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and incorporating advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX offers excellent economics. The airplane family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to jets it replaces.

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage a total of approximately 1,000 aircraft, including 367 from Boeing, of which 206 are Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.

About DAE:

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from 7 office locations in Dubai, Dublin, London, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and San Francisco.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 1,000 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft, with a fleet value of US$35 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 24 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 16 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.