NMC Healthcare Invests AED 150 Million To Expand And Strengthen Specialist Healthcare Services Across Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, OCTOBER 2026 – NMC Healthcare Group (“NMC”), a leading integrated private healthcare provider in the UAE, has announced an AED 150 million investment in its facilities and footprint across Abu Dhabi. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The announcement comes a year after NMC launched its new corporate strategy based on four focused pillars: portfolio expansion, asset optimisation, operational improvements and service line growth. The investment, which includes the opening of new medical centres as well as upgrades to existing facilities, is a milestone in NMC's continued journey towards growth and operational excellence for its millions of patients nationwide. NMC's investment is delivering:
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The growth and enhancement of Royal Hospital Khalifa City: A multi-year transformation programme to further improve patient experience and enhance its specialist services.
The development of a new urgent care centre at NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi and day care unit at NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi, improving access to key services across the city.
The opening of new clinics in Al Riyad City and Yas Mall to cater to the growing communities in these areas, offering a comprehensive range of specialised services in a patient-friendly environment.
The establishment of the NMC Mowj Child Development Medical Complex in partnership with Zayed Authority for People of Determination and National Academy for Childhood Development embedded within the Zayed Authority. This innovative multidisciplinary clinic assesses children aged 0–8 for possible neuro-disabilities, in addition to being designated as an Autism Treatment Hub.
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