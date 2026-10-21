NMC Healthcare Invests AED 150 Million To Expand And Strengthen Specialist Healthcare Services Across Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, OCTOBER 2026 – NMC Healthcare Group (“NMC”), a leading integrated private healthcare provider in the UAE, has announced an AED 150 million investment in its facilities and footprint across Abu Dhabi.Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The announcement comes a year after NMC launched its new corporate strategy based on four focused pillars: portfolio expansion, asset optimisation, operational improvements and service line growth.

The investment, which includes the opening of new medical centres as well as upgrades to existing facilities, is a milestone in NMC's continued journey towards growth and operational excellence for its millions of patients nationwide.

The growth and enhancement of Royal Hospital Khalifa City: A multi-year transformation programme to further improve patient experience and enhance its specialist services. The development of a new urgent care centre at NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi and day care unit at NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi, improving access to key services across the city. The opening of new clinics in Al Riyad City and Yas Mall to cater to the growing communities in these areas, offering a comprehensive range of specialised services in a patient-friendly environment. The establishment of the NMC Mowj Child Development Medical Complex in partnership with Zayed Authority for People of Determination and National Academy for Childhood Development embedded within the Zayed Authority. This innovative multidisciplinary clinic assesses children aged 0–8 for possible neuro-disabilities, in addition to being designated as an Autism Treatment Hub.

NMC's investment is delivering:

“We made a commitment to the patients we serve to bring new services and facilities to communities across Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” said David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of NMC Healthcare.

“From expanding services to new areas, to investing in improved infrastructure, specialist services and patient experience, we're focused on making it easier for patients and families to access high-quality healthcare whenever they need it.

“These investments are part of a long-term programme to strengthen and expand our healthcare network, ensuring NMC continues to play a leading role in delivering personalised patient-centric care for communities across the UAE. Through expanding specialist services, increasing capacity and investing in modern healthcare infrastructure, we are supporting the UAE's vision to create a world-class healthcare ecosystem that meets the needs of a growing population and contributes to the nation's long-term health and wellbeing goals.”

Several elements of this investment programme have already been delivered, including the opening of the new clinics in Al Riyad City and Yas Mall, the launch of the NMC Mowj Child Development Medical Complex, and the establishment of the new day care centre at NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi.

The next phase of the investment initiative will be anchored by the transformation programme at Royal Hospital Khalifa City. Over the next five years, the redevelopment will include the addition of over 20 inpatient beds and another 20 new outpatient consultation and treatment rooms, an expanded emergency department with more than 40 treatment bays, improvements to the maternity units, paediatric department, VIP rooms and entrance areas, plus the establishment of a new orthopedics and physiotherapy departments with dedicated male and female gyms.

NMC's investment in Abu Dhabi will bolster specialist healthcare offerings, provide exceptional patient experiences at every stage of the healthcare journey, and increase capacity in areas of growing demand while creating a more connected network of services that enables patients to access the right care, in the right setting, closer to where they live.

About NMC Healthcare:

NMC Healthcare is a JCI Enterprise accredited organisation and one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC's network is made up of more than 70 medical facilities, including, multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, fertility clinics, home health services, and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,000 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year.